Former TU football player Jeffrey Jordan remembers Gale Sayers

Jeffrey Jordan, a former University of Tulsa football player, was saddened Wednesday to learn that NFL great Gale Sayers had died at 77.

"He was the best player I ever played against," Jordan, 76, said.

Jordan was part of TU’s famed 1964 Bluebonnet Bowl championship team and went on to play three NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

He was on the field a total of six times against Sayers, who played for the rival Chicago Bears in what was then known as the NFL’s Western Division.

“(Sayers) returned punts and kickoffs against us like there was no one else on the field,” Jordan recalled.

Nicknamed the "Kansas Comet" from his collegiate career at the University of Kansas, Sayers did that to more teams than just the Vikings.

Over seven NFL seasons in a career cut short by injuries, Sayers totaled 3,172 return yards and eight return touchdowns, along with 4,956 yards and 39 rushing TDs.

He retired after the 1971 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 at the age of 34, still the youngest man to receive the honor.