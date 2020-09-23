Former TU football player Jeffrey Jordan remembers Gale Sayers

Jeffrey Jordan, a former University of Tulsa football player, was saddened Wednesday to learn that NFL great Gale Sayers had died at 77.
"He was the best player I ever played against," Jordan, 76, said.
Jordan was part of TU’s famed 1964 Bluebonnet Bowl championship team and went on to play three NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
He was on the field a total of six times against Sayers, who played for the rival Chicago Bears in what was then known as the NFL’s Western Division.
“(Sayers) returned punts and kickoffs against us like there was no one else on the field,” Jordan recalled.
Nicknamed the "Kansas Comet" from his collegiate career at the University of Kansas, Sayers did that to more teams than just the Vikings.
Over seven NFL seasons in a career cut short by injuries, Sayers totaled 3,172 return yards and eight return touchdowns, along with 4,956 yards and 39 rushing TDs.
He retired after the 1971 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 at the age of 34, still the youngest man to receive the honor.
Jordan recalls Sayers “had extremely good speed, but his maneuvers (in the open field) were fantastic.”
Jordan, who wore No. 22 for the Vikings, found his way into the 1971 film “Brian’s Song,” based on Sayers' autobiography and the heart-breaking narrative of his friendship with Bears teammate Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer in 1970.
“In one (video) clip, it shows me chasing him and I just gradually phase out of the picture because he was so much faster than me,” Jordan said with a chuckle.
Jordan, who played high school football at Bristow, played wingback and defensive back for the Golden Hurricane. He led the team in interceptions as a junior and senior (1963-64) and was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.
Against Wichita State in 1963, Jordan caught a 98-yard TD pass from Jerry Rhome. The play stood as the longest in school history until 1996 when Troy DeGar’s 99-yard TD pass to Wes Caswell helped the Hurricane upset the University of Oklahoma.
He had a 97-yard interception return that still stands as the school record.
Jordan was twice president of the TU Alumni Association and went into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988. He worked for Merrill Lynch in Tulsa for 50 years and is now retired.
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
