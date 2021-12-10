For Tulsa’s Tyler Lockett, an ‘awesome’ NFL Man of the Year nomination

For Tyler Lockett, there’s been an uplifting development during a tough season. The former Booker T. Washington and Kansas State star learned this week that he is the Seattle Seahawks’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Through his Tulsa-based Light It Up Foundation, Lockett and his staff are involved in a variety of projects both in Tulsa and Seattle.
Established in 1970 (and with legendary quarterback Johnny Unitas as the first recipient), the Man of the Year Award winner is recognized, the NFL explains, “for his excellence on and off the field (and) significant positive impact on his community.”
Each of the NFL’s 32 teams designates one player as its nominee. From the NFL Foundation and corporate partner Nationwide insurance, the winner receives $250,000 to be donated to the charity of his choice. Each of the other nominees receives $40,000 for his charity.
For having done so much positive work, the 29-year-old Lockett is assured of getting at least an additional $40,000 for his foundation’s scholarship and community-assistance programs.
The 2020 NFL Man of the Year was Seattle QB Russell Wilson — Lockett’s teammate and passing-game partner. Against NFC West rival San Francisco last week, Wilson found Lockett for a 12-yard touchdown late in the third period. That score wound up being the difference in a 30-23 victory for the Seahawks, who ended a three-game losing streak and take a 4-8 record to Houston on Sunday.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell describes Man of the Year distinction as “the league’s most prestigious honor.”
The all-time Man of the Year list is replete with Hall of Fame figures like Seattle wide receiver Steve Largent, the 1988 recipient. Among other prominent Man of the Year Award winners: Len Dawson, Franco Harris, Payton, Roger Staubach, Joe Greene, John Elway, Troy Aikman, Dan Marino and Peyton Manning.
Within the Seahawks’ facility are framed images of the team’s previous NFL Man of the Year nominees. As a seventh-year wide receiver with the Seahawks, Lockett routinely strolls past those images. Soon, his picture also will be mounted on that wall.
Also, for the rest of the 2021 season, his helmet will be adorned with a Man of the Year nominee decal.
“Oh, yeah. The decal is pretty sweet,” Lockett said during an interview before Seattle’s Wednesday practice. “It’s so cool to be nominated. I like to do (good deeds) without telling a lot of people about it, so it’s a little weird that it’s out there in this sort of way. But it’s also great. It’s awesome.”
It also was announced this week that Lockett is the Seahawks’ nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program allows players and coaches the freedom to express support for various organizations, movements and individuals. Among Lockett’s Tulsa-themed cleats were shoes that celebrated Gathering Place, the North Mabee Boys & Girls Club, the Booker T. Washington Hornets, Carver Middle School, Taylor Made Turkey Legs and Oklahoma Cancer Specialists.
There also were Lockett shoes that commemorated The GAP Band and the Quik Trip company’s position in the Tulsa community.
During the 2020 season, Lockett recorded a career-best total of 100 catches. As the Seattle offense has been uneven this season (and as Wilson missed three games due to a finger injury), Lockett’s production has been impacted. Through 12 games, he has 57 receptions for 881 yards.
The NFL regular season has been extended to 17 games, positioning Lockett on a course to finish with 81 catches and 1,248 yards (which would be a career-high number by nearly 200 yards).
A 4-8 type of record is unprecedented for Lockett. During his four seasons at K-State, the Wildcats were 10-3, 11-2, 8-5 and 9-4. Through his first six seasons in the NFL, there wasn’t a Seahawk record worse than 9-7. The 2019 Seahawks were 11-5. Last season, they were 12-4.
“It’s been frustrating,” Lockett said. “The record may not be what we want, but we still have five games left. We have people here who have a history of winning games we weren’t supposed to win.”
After playing at Houston, the Seahawks visit the Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 19), host Chicago (Dec. 26), host Detroit (Jan. 2) and visit division-leading Arizona on Jan. 9.
“My junior year (at Booker T. Washington), we lost a bunch of basketball games and ended up winning the state championship,” Lockett recalled. “We (the Seahawks) get to determine our story.”