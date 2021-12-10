For Tulsa’s Tyler Lockett, an ‘awesome’ NFL Man of the Year nomination

For Tyler Lockett, there’s been an uplifting development during a tough season. The former Booker T. Washington and Kansas State star learned this week that he is the Seattle Seahawks’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Through his Tulsa-based Light It Up Foundation, Lockett and his staff are involved in a variety of projects both in Tulsa and Seattle.

Established in 1970 (and with legendary quarterback Johnny Unitas as the first recipient), the Man of the Year Award winner is recognized, the NFL explains, “for his excellence on and off the field (and) significant positive impact on his community.”

Each of the NFL’s 32 teams designates one player as its nominee. From the NFL Foundation and corporate partner Nationwide insurance, the winner receives $250,000 to be donated to the charity of his choice. Each of the other nominees receives $40,000 for his charity.

For having done so much positive work, the 29-year-old Lockett is assured of getting at least an additional $40,000 for his foundation’s scholarship and community-assistance programs.