Notable: After posting their first win last Saturday, the Oilers return home against the Rattlers, who lost 52-42 last week at Frisco. Vincent Espinoza, who passed for four TDs to lead Tulsa's victory, will make his Oilers home debut. This week, Tulsa signed offensive lineman Dariyon Weeden (Florida A&M) and running back Jo-El Shaw, who had 1,107 total yards and 11 TDs over the 2018 and '19 seasons for Kent State. Tulsa placed defensive back Marcus Green on Short Term Injured Reserve on Friday. Arizona will be without injured quarterback Drew Powell, a three-time Indoor Football League's MVP. His replacement is Jorge Reyna, a pass-run threat who has thrown for 605 yards and 14 TDs over the past three games. Reyna averaged a league-best 163 passing yards in eight starts for San Diego last season. He was Fresno State's starting QB in 2019. To contain Reyna, Tulsa will need a strong pass rush as it had in last week's rally with Eric Sadler coming up with two sacks. A recent addition to the Oilers' roster is former University of Tulsa defensive tackle Tyarise Stevenson.