Notable: This is a rematch of Frisco's 35-13 win in Week 2. Tulsa has lost two in a row. … The Oilers made a flurry of roster moves Thursday. Tulsa acquired offensive lineman Tyrin Arceneaux from the Vegas Knight Hawks for future considerations, and signed wide receiver Jonathan Nance and defensive backs Cristian Williams and Tre’Sean Artis. Williams appeared in 43 games from 2015-21 for the University of Tulsa. Nance was Missouri's leading receiver in 2019 after being a graduate transfer from Arkansas. Artis played for New Mexico Military Institute and Arceneaux played for West Georgia. Also, the Oilers released wide receivers Justin Hobbs and Tre King. Oilers offensive lineman Bruce Trigg is exempt to play for the USFL's New Jersey Generals, and defensive back Marcus Green and lineman Tyarise Stevenson have been placed on Short Term Injured Reserve.