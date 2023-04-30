A stunning end to Saturday night's Indoor Football League game sent the Tulsa Oilers to their fourth loss in five games this season.

With the score tied, the Oilers had driven into position for a winning touchdown or field goal against the Arizona Rattlers.

However, lineman Seyvon Lowry intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown with four seconds left to give the Rattlers a 53-46 victory over the Oilers at BOK Center.

Tulsa had tied the game at 46 on Joshua Crockett's third TD of the night on a 32-yard pass from Vincent Espinoza with 1:22 left, but the extra-point kick missed. Arizona (3-3) had a chance to regain the lead, but missed a 27-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining, giving the Oilers a shot to win that disappeared with Lowry's Pick-6.

Despite the loss, Tulsa defensive back Britto Tutt remains optimistic.

"The chemistry is really building," Tutt said. "Lately, it's really been clicking. I feel like we could compete with anyone in the country."

The first quarter saw the Rattlers take an early lead, with Arizona's Jose Reyna connecting with Isaiah Huston for a 23-yard touchdown pass.

The Oilers responded with Espinoza's 15-yard TD run.

The Rattlers furthered their lead with Reyna finding Jazeric Peterson for an 18-yard touchdown pass, followed by Peterson rushing in for the 2-point conversion.

Arizona started the second quarter with another Reyna-Huston connection for a 6-yard touchdown. The Oilers kept up with Espinoza's 19-yard touchdown pass to Damion May and a 31-yard TD pass to Crockett, who led Tulsa in points scored on the evening.

The Rattlers closed the quarter with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Reyna to Miles, bringing the halftime score to 30-20 in their favor.

The third quarter saw a shift in momentum as Espinoza threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Crockett and a 13-yard scoring pass to Shaw. The Oilers also scored on Jeremy Reynolds' 47-yard field goal and took a 37-36 lead into the final period.

Arizona moved back ahead 43-37 as Morian Walker Jr. scored on 3-yard TD run.

The Oilers will visit the Sioux Falls Storm next Saturday.

RATTLERS 53, OILERS 46

Arizona;16;14;7;16;--;53

Tulsa;6;14;16;10;--;46

First Quarter

A: Huston 23 pass from Reyna (Peterson kick)

T: Espinoza 15 run (kick failed)

A: Peterson 18 pass from Reyna (Peterson rush)

Second Quarter

A: Huston 6 pass from Reyna (Peterson kick)

T: May 19 pass from Shim (Reynolds kick)

T: Crockett 31 pass from Shim (Reynolds kick)

A: Miles 6 pass from Reyna (Peterson kick)

Third Quarter

T: Crockett 3 pass from Espinoza (Reynolds kick)

T: FG, Reynolds 47

A: Walker Jr. 3 run (kick failed)

T: Shaw 13 pass from Espinoza (Reynolds kick)

Fourth Quarter

A: Walker Jr. 3 run (Peterson kick)

T: FG, Reynolds 48

A: FG, Peterson 18

T: Crockett 32 pass from Espinoza (kick failed)

A: Lowry 31 interception return (Peterson kick)