For the second consecutive home game, the Tulsa Oilers couldn't take advantage of a chance to win after moving into scoring position in the final seconds.

As a result, the Oilers narrowly missed pulling off a huge Indoor Football League upset in a 39-37 loss to the Frisco Fighters before 6,121 fans at BOK Center.

Frisco improved to 7-0 while Tulsa fell to 1-6 in a game decided on late field goal attempts. The final points came on Bryce Crawford's 46-yard field goal off the crossbar with 1:36 left.

Tulsa then drove into position to come away with the win, but Jeremy Reynolds' 40-yard field goal attempt was wide right with 31 seconds remaining. Reynolds was only 1-of-5 on field goals.

Frisco quarterback TJ Edwards completed 20-of-34 passes for 215 yards and for four touchdowns. Tulsa's Vince Espinoza was 13-of-29 for 173 yards and three TDs plus had five rushes for 34 yards. His leading receiver was Alexis Rosario, who had six catches for 95 yards

The game kicked off to a quiet start with the Frisco Fighters scoring the only touchdown of the first quarter: a 38-yard pass from quarterback TJ Edwards to Jerminic Smith, who made the catch in the end zone.

In the second quarter, Tulsa Oilers' Jo-El Shaw gave his team its first points of the night with a grinding 1-yard touchdown run. Reynolds kicked the extra point for a 7-6 lead.

Unfazed by the Oilers' newfound momentum, the Fighters fired back. Edwards and Smith rekindled their first-quarter connection with a 12-yard touchdown, but the Eighters missed their second extra-point kick. Edwards then tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to McClurge, widening the score to 20-7.

The Oilers answered with Reynolds' 24-yard field goal that cut their deficit to 20-10 going into halftime when the home team regrouped.

Tulsa offensive lineman Dariyon Weeden used the break to regroup with the team.

"We just came together," Tulsa offensive lineman Dariyon Weeden said. "We knew that we got the ball coming out. We had to do what we had to do to try to get this win."

The Oilers opened the third quarter with Shaw delivering a 7-yard touchdown run with Reynolds adding the extra point. The Fighters were quick to respond, with Edwards bulldozing his way through for a 1-yard TD and Crawford added the extra point.

Tulsa refused to back down, with Espinoza connecting with Alexis Rosano for a 24-yard touchdown pass, but Reynolds' extra point kick was blocked and returned 98 yards by defensive back Michael Lovett for two points and a 29-23 lead.

In a display of chemistry, Edwards found Smith again for a 10-yard touchdown pass, with Crawford kicking the extra point.

The Oilers clawed back in the fourth quarter. Espinoza found Damion May and then Jonathan Nance for two consecutive 7-yard touchdown passes, with Reynolds adding the extra points for a 37-36 lead. Nance, a former University of Missouri receiver. was in his Oilers debut. May, however. picked up his second flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, disqualifying him for the remainder of the game.

But the Fighters then responded with Crawford's go-ahead kick.

Tulsa heads to Las Vegas to face the Knight Hawks next Saturday.

FIGHTERS 39, OILERS 37

Frisco;6;14;16;3;--;39

Tulsa;0;10;13;14;--;37

First Quarter

F: Smith 38 pass from Edwards (Crawford kick failed)

Second Quarter

T: Shaw 1 run (Reynolds kick)

F: Smith 12 pass from Edwards (kick failed)

F: McClurge 19 pass from Edwards (McClurge pass from Edwards)

T: FG, Reynolds 24

Third Quarter

T: Shaw 7 run (Reynolds kick)

F: Edwards 1 run (Crawford kick)

T: Rosano 24 pass from Espinoza (kick blocked)

F: Lovett PAT return

F: Smith 10 pass from Edwards (Crawford kick)

Fourth Quarter

T: May 7 pass from Espinoza (Reynolds kick)

T: Nance 7 pass from Espinoza (Reynolds kick)

F: FG, Crawford 46