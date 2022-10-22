Football Oilers hoping to snag some local talent after open tryouts

If the turnout on Saturday afternoon is any indication, the new Tulsa Oilers Indoor Football League expansion franchise should be a big success.

The new team took the next big step in its history with an open tryout session at the Titan Sports Performance Center in Southwest Tulsa.

While the Oilers have already signed five or six players, they are hoping to be able to get a few more out of the group of 130 registrants that showed up Saturday to try out for the new squad that begins play next March out of the BOK Center.

“It’s really cool seeing these people trying out for the football team, knowing it’s really happening,” said Oilers owner Andy Scurto, who was helping out at the registration desk as players arrived. “But it is — we have a coach, all the coaching staff is hired now and we already have some of the players signed, but it’s happening. It’s exciting to see how many players came out. Obviously, a lot of people are anxious about the football team and want to play.”

For head coach Marvin Jones, it was good to get a bunch of players who have not been playing recently out on the field and get a chance to see what they could do. And there were definitely some flashes of talent out there in a few different areas.

“I think everything went well,” Jones said. “A lot of these guys have been sitting at home. I thought it looked really good with the people that came out. A lot of players turned out, they had a good time. There may be a few guys that I like, we’re going to bring to camp, kind of see what they got. So I was pretty impressed today with a lot of the guys that showed up.”

Jones was just happy to be back on the field with a group of players to guide through drills and, yes, to scream at.

“I love football, just excited to get here to yell, to curse at people,” he said. “I can’t do that at everyday people, so this gives me a little added bonus. This is my de-stressor.”

The players started out inside on the turf field that is usually used for indoor soccer, being timed as they ran 40-yard dashes. Then after each player went multiple times, everyone migrated outside onto the soccer field and performed a series of speed and agility drills while the 20 mph wind whipped around them.

After another half-hour, about half of the players came back inside to the indoor turf to do some drills while the rest remained outside doing other drills. The inside guys were the quarterbacks and wide receivers, who engaged in some passing and catching drills. After another little while, the outdoor guys came in, and the defensive backs started playing defense as the quarterbacks threw to the receivers with coverage. Meanwhile, the offensive and defensive linemen went onto the other indoor soccer field to do some more drills specific to their positions.

“Most of the guys that I felt would be good guys to keep an eye on, showed up, and they did pretty well,” Jones said of the turnout. “They did as well as I expected. It’s still a little bit of transition from outdoor to indoor, stuff like that, but I think that they did pretty well. What I look for at tryouts like this are guys that may not come to camp, but it’s a long season. So if you live here locally and we need somebody that can come fill in (late in the season), that’s always an added bonus to have this kind of talent pool in the back yard.”

At the end of the session, most of the players were dismissed, but about 20-25 stayed afterwards to work on some more complicated passing and defending drills. Those were the guys that Jones and the other coaches were most impressed with.

“The last group of guys we thought did the better of the guys today,” Jones said. “We wanted to get them in more of a concept of the actual offense and a little bit of the defense, just to see how they react to it. It was what I expected. It gives me an opportunity to look at their speed, their movement, how they see the ball, little stuff like that that matter. And this game, indoor, it’s a lot quicker than it is outdoor. So those little things give me tell-tale signs and I think they pretty much did as well as I expected.”

After this, Jones pointed out that he will review all the statistics (such as the players’ times in some of the drills), review the film, and make a more detailed list of players he might be interested in keeping around. Then there will probably be another open tryout session after the college season ends, to maybe get some more local players who might not be continuing on to play in other pro leagues like the NFL or CFL.

“We got a good plan in place,” Jones said. “I feel like there’s some good talent in the area.”