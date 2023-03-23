The first game day is finally here.

After being announced as a new Indoor Football League expansion franchise last summer, the Tulsa Oilers finally step onto the turf this Friday night with their first game, 7:05 p.m. on the road at Frisco. The team has been going through training camp the last few weeks at the Titan Sports and Performance Center in southwest Tulsa and is eager to get going.

“It’s a good feeling right now,” said linebacker Jordan Jones, who won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award last year in the second-level CIF and figures to be a key component of Tulsa’s defense. “Everybody’s excited, just waiting on that game day, getting down to the nitty-gritty stuff, getting ready to end camp. I’m looking to capitalize, I’m going for that Defensive MVP-type thing this year, so I’m coming for it all. I was in the IFL last year, got cut from it, and got my revenge in the CIF, but I’m back and I’m staying.”

The team has high expectations for this season, but the opener will be a challenge, as the Frisco Fighters went 15-3 last year and reached the league semifinals. Frisco, which is a suburb just north of Dallas, has already played one game this season, crushing the Green Bay Blizzard 76-30 on Sunday.

The Oilers’ home opener at the BOK Center will be on Sat., April 15 against the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Tulsa is coached by former Florida State and New York Jets linebacker Marvin Jones, who spent the previous three seasons coaching the Omaha Beef of the CIF, winning the league championship in 2021 and reaching the final in 2022.

He acknowledged that it’s been a bit of a bumpy road trying to mold a bunch of new players into a cohesive team unit in such a short timeframe.

“Very difficult,” said coach Jones, who played 142 NFL games between 1993 and 2003 before getting into coaching indoor football in 2014. “A hard process but one of the things that you have to find is a common thread and that’s about coming to Tulsa and winning. A lot of these guys have been winners wherever they’ve been, we just got to figure out how to win as a unit. So far, it’s been pretty good. We’re making progress.”

Coach Jones signed numerous players that had previously played for him in Omaha, including Jordan Jones (no relation), and the hope is that familiarity has helped smooth the process, with his former players helping guide the others as they all learn the system together.

“It does help a little bit in some spaces,” Coach Jones said. “A couple of wide receivers that played for me, guys in the secondary that already know my system, so that really helps a lot, because they’re kind of like teachers out there. It kind of helps ease things like that for new players.”

Jordan Jones had a very successful season last year in Omaha under Marvin Jones’ tutelage and is happy to play for him again.

“It’s definitely just good that I know the coach and I know the defense we run,” Jordan Jones said. “I know his tendencies, he knows my tendencies and how I like to play, so it’s good. He lets me go out there and be me.”

The players recognize that it was an issue for them all to learn Coach Jones’ system and still develop chemistry with each other. That process has been ongoing and will continue to evolve as the season goes along.

“We’ve got guys who are some real live dogs on this team, guys who know how to win and guys who have won in the past, so the expectation coming in is automatically to win every game,” said wide receiver Myles Tease, who is from Tulsa and formerly played at Booker T. Washington High School and the University of Oklahoma. “We’ll just take it one game at a time. We are kind of meshing, just to see us coming out here, try to gel with each other to get ready for this first game, it’s come along quick. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I feel like the guys we got on this team, we’ve got enough to get the job done and win.”

Coach Jones hired Steven Perdue as his offensive coordinator, and utilizing the talents of quarterbacks Bobby Froehlich and Giovanni Sanders, the plan is to play an up-tempo offensive style.

“It’s about playing with tempo, playing physical and then just creating space for yourself to make a play,” said Perdue, who has an extensive background playing and coaching indoor football and who now also serves as an assistant coach for Skiatook High School. “This game is about the angles, so teaching them where the cutbacks are, where the spacing is. It’s a 28-yard-wide field, so how to push routes, how to make space for yourself, use the wall to your advantage, things like that. It’s not a hard game, it’s about players getting the ball out of their hands and making the right plays.”

Besides Jordan Jones on defense, other key players fans should keep an eye on include: running back Joshua Robinson, who played college at Mississippi State alongside current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott; wide receiver Tyler Jones, who was the MVP of the 2021 championship for Coach Jones in Omaha; and defensive lineman Keontae Chavies, who was also a key member of Coach Jones’ Omaha title squad in 2021.

In addition to Tease, there are a couple of other players with local Tulsa ties. Linebacker Tre Harvey is from Catoosa, playing for Catoosa High School, before graduating in 2014 and moving on to East Central University in Ada. Wide receiver Justin Hobbs played four years as one of the University of Tulsa’s top receivers (2015-18), recording 55 receptions for 830 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, while offensive lineman Christopher Ivey played three years at TU from 2017-19.

Having some other local players helps Tease not shoulder all the pressure of being the only local kid on the team.

“It’s very cool, it’s kind of surreal, just having some football back in Tulsa,” said Tease, who is also an assistant coach at Booker T. now. “I haven’t played football in Tulsa since I was back in high school. Just being able to get a chance to come back out and play in front of my friends and family, especially in a good arena like BOK, is a blessing.

“I’m probably one of the ones that everybody probably knows about, but we got a couple guys out there who can take some of that pressure off of me. I just think it’s cool to be in my hometown, so they can just drive right downtown and have a chance to be able to watch me. I don’t feel any pressure, I’m just very grateful to have a chance to do that in my own city.”

The game is not on TV but can be streamed from a link on the IFL website.

Indoor Football League

Tulsa at Frisco

Friday, 7:05 p.m.

Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas