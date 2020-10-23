Dallas Cowboys promote former OU, Jenks standout Steven Parker to main roster

Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He played for both OU and Jenks High School. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
From Staff Reports
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Oklahoma Sooners and Jenks High School safety Steven Parker on Thursday.
Parker initially joined the Cowboys in September on the team's practice squad, and got his first call up to the main roster on Oct. 10.
With the Cowboys this season, Parker appeared in 2 games, logging 2 assisted tackles.
He began the preseason with the Minnesota Vikings, but was among final roster cuts.
Last season, he appeared in 14 games with the Miami Dolphins, including 4 starts. He logged 2 interceptions and 15 solo tackles.
Parker began his pro career as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams, making the team's practice squad that season.
Gallery: OU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
AFC tight end Mark Andrews, of the Baltimore Ravens, (89) scores a touchdown, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Washington receiver Jeff Badet (practice squad)
Dallas Renegades wide receiver Jeff Badet (13) before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The NFL's Washington Football Team signed Badet to its practice squad on Thursday, Sept. 17. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (80) runs after a reception, during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Amani Bledsoe stands on the field in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Chicago Bears linebacker Devante Bond
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devante Bond (59) during an NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Chicago Bears signed Bond to its practice squad on Friday, Sept. 18.
The Bears promoted him to its active roster for its Week 2 and Week 5 games. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown works out during an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reacts after running a drill during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington corner Aaron Colvin (Owasso HS) (practice squad)
AP File Photo
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (Norman North HS)
Cincinnati Bengals' Jordan Evans (50) during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Los Angeles Rams tackle Bobby Evans
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Buffalo Bills tackle Cody Ford
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (70) stretches in warm-ups at practice today at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News) Pool Photographer
Dallas Cowboys tackle Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Neville Gallimore (96) during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson wears a shield, covering his eyes, on his helmet during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice at The Star, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
San Francisco 49ers corner Parnell Motley
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Parnell Motley (39) runs on the field against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept.. 27, 2020, in Denver. Motley joined the 49ers in mid-October after the Bucs cut him on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) runs drills during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray stands on the field during NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes under pressure form Los Angeles Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker (Jenks HS)
Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football team scrimmage in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against Chicago Bears defensive tackle John Jenkins (90) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips
Arizona Cardinals' Jordan Phillips runs drills during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers works out during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia
Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia (73) stretches during the NFL football team's training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert
Then- Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert reacts during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns cut Seibert after a Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the Bengals claimed in Tuesday, Sept. 15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (OKC Heritage Hall HS)
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) runs in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants placed Shepard on injured reserve on Sept. 23, but activated him Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills reaches out to haul in a catch during an NFL training camp football practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Houston. (Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Washington punter Tress Way (Union HS)
NFC player from Washington, punter Tress Way (5) strikes a pose during player introductions before the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook makes a reception during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams waits to perform a drill during NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) stretches before practice during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. ( James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (Washington, Okla. HS)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
