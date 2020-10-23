 Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys promote former OU, Jenks standout Steven Parker to main roster

  • Updated
Giants Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He played for both OU and Jenks High School. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Oklahoma Sooners and Jenks High School safety Steven Parker on Thursday.

Parker initially joined the Cowboys in September on the team's practice squad, and got his first call up to the main roster on Oct. 10.

With the Cowboys this season, Parker appeared in 2 games, logging 2 assisted tackles.

He began the preseason with the Minnesota Vikings, but was among final roster cuts.

Last season, he appeared in 14 games with the Miami Dolphins, including 4 starts. He logged 2 interceptions and 15 solo tackles.

Parker began his pro career as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams, making the team's practice squad that season.

