Bryce McKinnis: The challenge of training for IFL football

I can't remember the last time I challenged myself as I have since July 26.

The new Tulsa Oilers of the Indoor Football League are hosting an open tryout Saturday to recruit local talent for their inaugural season this spring. I’ll be at the tryout, not with a pen or paper, but with cleats and gloves like the other IFL hopefuls.

It was July 26 that the IFL and Oilers ownership announced plans to expand to Tulsa for the 2023 season. From whichever part of the brain spurs spontaneous, outside-the-box ideas, I came up with the idea to try out for the team, years removed from playing the sport.

I was a wide receiver and kicker at Tishomingo High School, where I had a career I was proud of (I will try out for the same roles with the Oilers). I walked on at my alma mater, the University of Central Oklahoma, to kick for the team but quit as fall classes started my sophomore year.

In the time that’s passed since July, I’ve put myself back into the groove of performance training with some of the methods I used while playing and some new: spilling sweat during 130-degree hot yoga sessions, grunting over iron at a local 24-hour gym and taking colder baths than I hope to ever take again for muscle recovery. I quickly realized, even with my experience as a former athlete and the facilities to train, I needed a careful, experienced eye for oversight.

I reached out to Michael Drach, “Oklahoma’s Speed Expert,” four weeks ago. He was glad to take on the project. Drach’s clientele includes professional athletes, amateurs and apparently 23-year old sportswriters. I quickly learned how he came by his reputation — he's a guru with this stuff, and I owe him for much of my progress. Readers interested in his personal training programs can visit www.michaeldrachtraining.com.

In our seven workouts, Drach has given feedback and slow-motion review of my running form. We’ve been working on a motorized machine that expels a rope which attaches to the athlete’s back via a belt. Its resistance level can be adjusted in one-kilogram increments, and the device can connect to a monitor that displays a chart of the athlete’s instantaneous speed during each step of their sprint along with some other metrics. I’ve been running reps of 10- and 30-yard sprints with 23 kilograms pulling me back the direction I came. The purpose of the device is to build the muscles that increase speed.

But Drach soon diagnosed a key issue that had been keeping me in quicksand: though I produce ample force into the floor to achieve great speed, I do so inefficiently. I tend to over-stride and push off the floor behind me rather than driving my knee forward to accelerate. I addressed the issue with concentration while sprinting, but not before it led to further issues. I began experiencing significant shin and calf pain in both legs weeks ago, an obvious concern for Drach so close to the tryout.

He sent me to John H. Keefe IV, a local chiropractor at Movement Laboratory. Keefe is as talented, experienced and thorough in his field as Drach is in his. In four visits, he has adjusted my shins and hips and prescribed me exercises to add to my routine. Our visits have already yielded significant improvements to my pain. He sent me back to the pool on my own time to reduce inflammation. I’ve persisted through the past few near-freezing mornings in the water, though it may have been the most challenging part of this process. Thanks to the pool, sauna, Drach and Keefe, I feel as fresh as I have in years.

For sport-specific practice, I’ve been catching passes from a couple of former standout local quarterbacks: Bixby High School and UCO alum TJ Eckert and Bishop Kelley and Ottawa University alum Spenser Lewis. I’ve met with both for multiple sessions, and both have provided crucial feedback on my routes and other auspicious tips to impress the Oilers scouts.

To try my hand against solid competition, I've been playing at Overtime Flag Football, a pickup men's flag football league that plays every Saturday morning at Broken Arrow Freshman Academy. I came by the group about a year ago on Facebook.

All of these efforts raise the question: why would I want to spend so much time on this project, and why was I so eager to start the day of the announcement?

A brief anecdote: After high school, one of my closest childhood friends attended the University of Oklahoma. He played the trumpet in the Pride of Oklahoma, and between band practices, he learned Spanish. After graduation, this friend spent the next year living in Spain teaching English. He moved back to Oklahoma, finished law school, ran a marathon somewhere along the way, became a Marine and moved to Washington D.C. to do whatever Marine-lawyer-marathon-runners do.

We spoke recently. I bragged on his accomplishments and asked earnestly how and why he was so willing to branch out for new opportunities. I’m fond of many of the things I've accomplished, but I’m far too apprehensive to take the leaps he has. I won’t soon forget his response:

“Some people talk about doing, and some people do.”

I was hoping for a breathing hack or “count to three and jump.” But he was right, and he was very kind not to say “Bryce McKinnis talks about doing but never does.” Because I am a world-class risk-avoider and professional play-it-safer. I do what I’m best at, flirt with what I’m okay at, and all out avoid what I haven’t tried before.

When given similar opportunities, I’ve typically made excuses that my schedule disagrees, or I can find the time later. The chance to try out for the Oilers, albeit far more trivial than enlisting in the Marine Corps, is right up-my-alley, but before his advice stuck with me, it would have stayed inside the box.

Hopefully, taking risks, even if I’m in over my head, becomes a habit for Bryce McKinnis. After the tryout Saturday, I’ll have more on the story.

For more on the results of Bryce McKinnis' Tulsa Oilers football tryout, see Monday's Tulsa World.