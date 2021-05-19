Bill Haisten: With a 100-catch statement, Tyler Lockett currently is the best of Oklahoma’s pro athletes

In my mind, with regard to being super productive while also being in the absolute prime chapter of his career, 28-year-old Tyler Lockett has secured a nice distinction.

On the list of all current professional athletes who hail from Oklahoma, he’s No. 1.

I love the combination of sizzle and fundamentals that drives former Norman North and OU basketball phenom Trae Young, now a 25-points-per-game point guard for the Atlanta Hawks. He was an incredible scorer while in high school, but I was impressed even more by his ball-handling and passing.

I’ve watched many, many outstanding high school players in Oklahoma and Texas, and Young by far was the best passer I’ve ever seen. Young still is a developing player at the age of 22, but it feels like he’s destined for sustained brilliance.

There’s nothing better than seeing Philadelphia Phillies All-Star J.T. Realmuto snap a throw to second base from behind the plate. What an arm. For explosive arm talent, he’s comparable to Pudge Rodriguez.

As a 30-year-old catcher, Realmuto is an above-average hitter. Defensively, he manages the game beautifully. He was the state player of the year at Midwest City Carl Albert and is described now by The Athletic as “the best catcher in baseball.”