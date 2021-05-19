Bill Haisten: With a 100-catch statement, Tyler Lockett currently is the best of Oklahoma’s pro athletes

In my mind, with regard to being super productive while also being in the absolute prime chapter of his career, 28-year-old Tyler Lockett has secured a nice distinction.
On the list of all current professional athletes who hail from Oklahoma, he’s No. 1.
I love the combination of sizzle and fundamentals that drives former Norman North and OU basketball phenom Trae Young, now a 25-points-per-game point guard for the Atlanta Hawks. He was an incredible scorer while in high school, but I was impressed even more by his ball-handling and passing.
I’ve watched many, many outstanding high school players in Oklahoma and Texas, and Young by far was the best passer I’ve ever seen. Young still is a developing player at the age of 22, but it feels like he’s destined for sustained brilliance.
There’s nothing better than seeing Philadelphia Phillies All-Star J.T. Realmuto snap a throw to second base from behind the plate. What an arm. For explosive arm talent, he’s comparable to Pudge Rodriguez.
As a 30-year-old catcher, Realmuto is an above-average hitter. Defensively, he manages the game beautifully. He was the state player of the year at Midwest City Carl Albert and is described now by The Athletic as “the best catcher in baseball.”
Oklahomans like Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin are in the fourth quarter of outstanding careers. Big-league pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Bundy represent the Tulsa area very well.
However, if there currently is a top Oklahoman at the ultimate levels of team sports, I’m probably looking first at the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Lockett.
Formerly a dynamic receiver and return specialist at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School and Kansas State, Lockett last season did something special for the Seattle Seahawks: as one of the league’s smaller receivers, he totaled 100 catches.
It’s a big number. Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Tim Brown and Art Monk are among the Hall of Famers who had 100-catch seasons.
In Seattle’s final regular-season game, the Seahawks were at San Francisco. Lockett needed seven receptions to reach 95 and break his team’s single-season record.
“I didn’t even know if I would get that,” Lockett recalled during a Zoom conversation this week.
He did emphatically. He finished with 12 catches for 90 yards. He had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Seahawks prevailed 26-23.
“I got to 95 and then starting thinking, ‘What if I get 100?’ ” Lockett said. “It was amazing. I had been stressing about getting 95, and then I got 100.
“God can do exceedingly great things, but this was beyond all of my expectations. I’m with the best of the best in the NFL, so to get numbers like that – it’s very fulfilling.”
Fulfilling and rewarding. For having reached the 1,000-yard mark against the 49ers that day, he scored a $200,000 bonus and an additional $200,000 in 2021 compensation. Now among the league’s 10 highest-paid wide receivers, Lockett in 2021 is scheduled to make $22.2 million.
Lockett became the first Oklahoman to get 100 catches since 2009, when Oklahoma City native Wes Welker had 123 receptions for the New England Patriots.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll summarized Lockett’s 2020 performance in two words: “Beautiful season.”
By the start of the 2021 season, at least 12 NFL teams will have a new starting quarterback. As many as 15 teams may have a new starter. Through his first six seasons as a professional, Lockett has benefited from the continuity of running with one QB: Russell Wilson.
Statistics reflect the growth of the Wilson-Lockett relationship, and how Lockett has graduated from being Wilson’s second or third option to becoming the most frequently targeted Seahawk.
In his first four NFL seasons, Lockett had 51, 41, 45 and 57 catches. In 2019, there were 82 catches. In 2020, there was his 100-catch statement.
In none of his first three seasons did he finish with more than 664 yards. He went from that to this: 965 yards in 2018, 1,057 in 2019 and 1,054 last year.
Lockett is one of Carroll’s favorite players because of his playmaking and toughness. Since taking Lockett in the third round of the 2015 draft, the Seahawks have played 101 games. Lockett missed only one game.
In 2019, he sustained an injury described by the team as a “lower leg contusion.” That description didn’t suggest that Lockett was in trouble, but the pain and swelling were extreme. There were signs that the leg was broken, but X-rays were negative.
Lockett got treatment and got ready to play. For Seattle’s next game, he was back in the starting lineup.
The components that result in a 100-catch season: chemistry with a quarterback, durability/toughness, tremendous route-running and great hands.
In 2020, Lockett bundled those components and savored a signature season. He got his 100 catches while having been targeted 132 times. On 75.8% of the plays on which he was targeted by Wilson, Lockett caught the football.
Among the seven other NFL players who also had at least 100 catches last season, only Green Bay’s Davante Adams (77.2%) and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (76.5%) surpassed Lockett’s 75.8% frequency of executing the catch after being targeted.
“I still feel young,” said Lockett, who now has a freakishly athletic teammate – wide receiver DK Metcalf – in the Seattle passing game.
At 32, Wilson looks to be one of those QBs who could play at the age of 40 and beyond. Last season, 47% of his pass attempts were intended for Lockett or Metcalf. Wilson and his weapons should maintain the Seahawks as contenders in the stacked NFC West.
If anything, now that Lockett is wearing a 100-catch reputation, he will become an even greater priority for opposing defenses. He says he’s ready for that challenge.
“To get 100 catches – it’s great, but it wasn’t something I set out to do,” Lockett said. “It just happened. As I’ve gotten older, I learned that my stats tell one story and my play tells another story.
“I would prefer that my (effort and consistency) tell a story that my stats can never tell.”
Lockett and the Seahawks convene for a mini-camp exercise on June 15-17, at which time Oklahoma’s No. 1 professional athlete launches his quest for 100 more catches.