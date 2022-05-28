Bill Haisten: Troy Aikman’s route to Monday Night Football includes the Highway to Henryetta

When time expires on 2022, Troy Aikman can reflect on a year of professional and personal achievement.

Professionally, Aikman and play-by-play partner Joe Buck have jumped from Fox Sports to ESPN’s Monday Night Football. After years of personnel inconsistency and the lack of a dynamic presentation, the Monday Night Football series gets a shot of stardom and established chemistry.

In the history of NFL television, the longest continuous talent partnership was Pat Summerall and John Madden at 22 seasons. The 2022 season will be the 21st for Aikman and Buck. They have been together for six Super Bowl telecasts.

“My first (memories) of watching the NFL were on Monday nights with Frank Gifford and Don Meredith and Howard Cosell,” Aikman said. “It’s obviously a historic property, and to be part of it after working with Joe for the last 20 years — to now be with ESPN doing Monday nights, in that Monday Night booth — is really special for me.”

Before football begins to roll in August, Aikman oversees a personally significant project in his hometown of Henryetta.

The former Henryetta, OU and Dallas Cowboys quarterback had an idea that led to the Highway to Henryetta music festival — a June 11 event with Oklahoma superstar Blake Shelton as the headliner and with proceeds benefiting educational and community initiatives in Henryetta.

Highway to Henryetta show occurs at Nichols Park, where Aikman played baseball as a kid. Attendance is expected to be about 12,000.

“(Shelton) said yes in a matter of five minutes. I was blown away,” said Aikman, who in 2006 was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “It was one of those deals where I know Blake a little bit. I don’t claim to know him that well. I’ve always felt that Oklahoma was really important to him, and this proved it to me. I’m not sure if Blake has ever stepped foot in Henryetta, Oklahoma.

“For (Shelton) to want to come here and headline this event — it’s going to be unlike anything that’s ever hit this region. I’m fired up.”

During a Zoom session with the Tulsa World last week, the 55-year-old Aikman reflected on his first live-music experience (a mid-’80s show in Tulsa), discussed his favorite artists (Kenny Chesney, Shelton and Bruce Springsteen, among others), remembered the greatness of the 1992 Dallas Cowboys and discussed the Highway to Henryetta.

Tulsa World: Do you remember your first live-music experience? The artist, the location and your age?

Aikman: “I was at Tulsa City Limits. It was Steve Wariner. I was probably, oh gosh, about 18 or 19 years old. I think I was 19 years old. I was about to transfer (from OU) to UCLA. My first show. As a matter of fact, I got honored at an event years ago in Dallas, and they wanted to make it really personal. They brought things back that were a part of my life, back in the day. Steve Wariner actually was a surprise guest who performed that night.”

Tulsa World: Did your first show take you to a different place in music appreciation?

Aikman: “Yeah, for sure. There’s no doubt. I heard from a lot of people (who said), ‘What you hear on the radio isn’t really what you hear when you go to a live music event.’ I thoroughly enjoyed it. I saw Hank Williams Jr. when I was in Oklahoma, as well. I was a big country music fan and still am — which obviously is why we’re doing this now with the (Highway to Henryetta festival).

“I went to a number of concerts. I went to a few when I was in college at UCLA. Didn’t go to as many at (OU). When I was in Dallas, I got to know the people at Billy Bob’s (a huge and famous venue in Fort Worth). Whenever I saw an act was coming that I wanted to see, I’d go and go backstage and meet them. I made a lot of great friendships along the way. Those were good years. I don’t get to as many music concerts as what I’d like to now, but that was a big part of my earlier days.”

Tulsa World: With regard to planning a festival of your own — obviously, you’ve got a team doing this, but have you been blown away by many little things go into planning an event like the Highway to Henryetta?

Aikman: “Like you just said, I’ve got a great team. Tony Fay Productions — they’ve done a lot of big events. I wouldn’t even have attempted this if Tony and his team hadn’t said they would do it. That was the first call that I made. I’ve been looking at it more than 10,000 feet. They’ve been doing most of the legwork.

“I’ve gotten involved with it, with the artists and the things that I need to make decisions on, but (the Tony Fay personnel) have been doing the day-to-day and all of the small details. It’s been a lot because we rallied an entire community. That was important. It was important to me and important to Tony that we bring the entire community in and let them feel like they’re a part of this. So, it’s not just Troy Aikman who’s putting on this music festival. It’s really the town of Henryetta. The economic impact of it will happen, but that’s been the reason why this was such a shot in the art for this community.”

Tulsa World: Can you ever see the Highway to Henryetta festival being taken to a bigger venue like OU’s stadium or the University of Tulsa’s stadium? You could keep the Highway to Henryetta brand and still have it benefit Henryetta, but take it to a bigger locale?

Aikman: “I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I think what makes this festival unique is the fact that it is in my hometown. That was really important to me. That’s how it kind of started. I had been doing a class reunion for the previous two years at my restaurant in Arlington, Texas, and I just felt like, ‘Wow. I’m putting on this class reunion and we’re 3½ hours away from where we went to high school.’

“It started with me wanting to do something back in Henryetta, and then it evolved into a much bigger thing than I had originally planned.”

Tulsa World: That first show at Tulsa City Limits — did you attend with a teammate?

Aikman: “I attended with my high school girlfriend. We dated for five years — through high school and then (when Aikman played for the Sooners). It was the transfer to UCLA that broke us up.”

Tulsa World: That was an eventful period. Life-changing in a lot of ways.

Aikman: “In a lot of ways. She’s doing great, though.”

Tulsa World: If we were to take a three-hour ride in your truck and you shuffled your music, what artist would I most commonly hear?

Aikman: “That’s a good question. You’d definitely hear a lot of Kenny Chesney. You’d hear a lot of Pat Green. Shoot, I’ve got them all. Eric Church is one of my favorites right now. Blake Shelton, of course. A lot of old country, too. I keep up with the current stuff, but I still kind of dive back into the ’90s, 2000s and earlier stuff. You’d also hear some (Bruce) Springsteen and (John) Mellencamp.”

Tulsa World: Thirty years ago, you didn’t know it yet, but you were about to quarterback a Super Bowl championship team. The 1992 Dallas Cowboys — one of the top five teams in the history of the NFL and the best Cowboy team of all time. You knew that team would be really good. You knew you had a great offensive line and Emmitt Smith, but during that summer, did you have any inkling of what you were about to experience?

Aikman: “No. I thought we were pretty good, but we didn’t even realize after that season how good we were. I think it was probably in ’93 — a year later — that we really started to figure out that we were pretty good and pretty talented.

“We started losing players (in free agency), and those backups would come in and they would be Pro Bowl players. Looking back, we were young but really deep and talented. It was a testament to Jimmy Johnson and what he did, putting that team together.”

