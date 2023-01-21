Bill Haisten: Tony Pollard – Dallas’ most prominent X-factor against the 49ers

High stakes again: Dallas vs. San Francisco

On Jan. 17, 1993 — in one of the more intense and dramatic of all Dallas postseason victories — the Cowboys won 30-20 at San Francisco in the NFC Championship game. A year later, the same teams were matched for the NFC Championship — this time in Dallas and again with the Cowboys prevailing and advancing to the Super Bowl.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Cowboys visit San Francisco for a 5:30 p.m. NFC divisional playoff showdown (televised on Fox23). In last year’s wild-card round, the 49ers won 23-17 at Dallas. For the ninth time, Dallas and San Francisco collide in the postseason.

In last week’s wild-card round, after the 49ers eliminated Seattle 41-23, Dallas dominated Tampa Bay 31-14 and recorded its first road playoff win the 1993 NFC Championship game.

The Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten share predictions on Sunday’s Dallas-San Francisco clash:

Lewis: Cowboys 26-24

There aren't many reasons to pick Dallas — the 49ers have the NFL's longest current winning streak, their rookie QB Brock Purdy is on a magical ride, they will have two-plus days more rest and the Cowboys have a suddenly shaky placekicking situation. But playoff road victories against the 49ers in the 1970 and 1992 seasons — victories that were springboards to eras of dominance for Dallas — came when the Cowboys entered those games as four-point underdogs, similar to this year.

Haisten: 49ers 34-24

Ultimately, San Francisco’s defensive front seven is better than the Cowboy offensive line. During the 49ers’ 11-game win streak, only one opponent — the Las Vegas Raiders — had a rushing total of better than 79 yards. Six of those opponents averaged no more than 3.2 yards per rushing attempt. I’m expecting Dallas to struggle with its run game, leading to a much-too-heavy reliance on Dak Prescott to make plays with his arm. San Francisco’s defense is clicking in every regard. During the 11-game streak, the 49ers recorded 23 sacks and 15 interceptions.