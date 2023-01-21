Bill Haisten: Tony Pollard – Dallas’ most prominent X-factor against the 49ers

After the Dallas-San Francisco NFC divisional playoff clash, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday and televised locally on Fox23, each player on the winning team receives a bonus of $42,500.
For millionaires like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, $42,500 is pocket change.
For 25-year-old Tony Pollard, whose current salary isn’t even in the top 100 among current NFL running backs, $42,500 would be would be a nice amount of extra money.
As Elliott’s running mate in the Dallas backfield, Pollard is about to become an unrestricted free agent. Because of a 1,007-yard rushing performance during the 2022 season, Pollard’s marketability already has zoomed to a better place.
Pollard this season is paid slightly less than $1 million. Spotrac.com, which specializes in the analysis of athlete contracts, estimates that Pollard’s next deal could be worth about $8 million per season.
If he is productive against the tremendous 49er defense, Pollard would become even more renowned as a playmaker.
Whether Dallas can steal a road win depends in large part on its run-game performance. San Francisco has an 11-game win streak, is favored over Dallas by four points and ranks No. 2 in the NFL in run defense. The 49ers give up only 79.2 rushing yards per game.
A potentially hideous scenario: If Elliott and Pollard get stuffed time and again, Prescott could wind up with 45 pass attempts. That many attempts could result in two or three interceptions, and the likely end result would be a Dallas loss at Levi’s Stadium (which is located in San Jose, California — 43 miles south of downtown San Francisco).
Pollard hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and played college football for the Memphis Tigers. In three meetings with the University of Tulsa, his statistics were modest: six receptions for 120 yards and 11 rushing attempts for 24 yards.
If your only looks at Pollard were during Memphis-Tulsa games, you didn’t leave the stadium saying, “This guy might one day be an important Dallas Cowboy.”
However, because Pollard had an astounding career total of seven kickoff-return touchdowns while in college, the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.
Both in the run game and as a pass-catcher, Pollard has become an important Dallas Cowboy. In games in which he touched the football at least 12 times, the Cowboys are 21-5.
When the Cowboys defeated Chicago on Oct. 30, Pollard had 14 carries for 131 yards and three TDs. Three weeks later, when Dallas prevailed 40-3 at Minnesota (and at a time when the Vikings were 8-1), he was targeted six times by Prescott. Each target was a success. Pollard had six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
It’s that versatility that makes Pollard so potentially valuable on Sunday. If the San Francisco defense has to be mindful of Pollard, and if Elliott can get consistently positive yardage on his carries, then Prescott can execute play-action, freeze 49er coverage personnel for a split-second and find CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz for bigger plays downfield.
If the Dallas offensive line can’t create run lanes against linebacker Fred Warner and the rest of the 49er front seven, however, Prescott is vulnerable to the ferocity of Nick Bosa and the San Francisco pass rush.
Sunday’s game could be a career-changing and ultimately lucrative exercise for Tony Pollard — a prominent X-factor in Dallas’ bid to get beyond the divisional round of the NFC postseason for the first time since Barry Switzer’s 1995 Cowboys won the Super Bowl.