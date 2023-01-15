Bill Haisten: Dallas should beat Tom Brady, but disappointment feels inevitable

This significant anniversary sneaked up on me: Thirty years ago this month, in the NFC Championship game at San Francisco’s dismal old Candlestick Park, Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys prevailed over a tremendous 49ers team.

The great Jimmy Johnson coined a catchphrase in the postgame locker room: “How ’bout them Cowboys!”

Dallas followed by drubbing Buffalo 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII, and followed that a year later — in Johnson’s final game as the Dallas coach — with a repeat Super Bowl win over the Bills.

At the end of the 1995 season, the Barry Switzer-coached Cowboys beat Pittsburgh for Dallas’ third Super Bowl title in four seasons.

During that four-season span — 1992-1995 — Dallas was 10-1 in the playoffs.

In 1996-2021, the Dallas playoff record was 4-11.

Since Jan. 17, 1993 — the date on which the “How ’bout them Cowboys!” classic was played — Dallas is 0-8 in road playoff games.

When my alarm goes off on Monday morning, there begins the countdown to another Dallas road playoff game — and another disappointment.

How is it possible to dread an event yet be so fired up to watch it?

Here’s how: When the event is Dak Prescott vs. Tom Brady.

When it’s Dallas at Tampa Bay in an NFC Monday night wild card playoff showdown, scheduled for 7:15 on ESPN. For the trip to Florida, the Dallas organization may have needed an additional plane for the transport of psychological baggage.

This stat has been reported at least 2 million times: Combining Brady’s time with New England and the Bucs, he is 7-0 against the Cowboys.

With a 35-12 postseason record, Brady won seven Super Bowls. Dallas won five Super Bowls, but none since January 1996 — seven months before Brady’s freshman season at Michigan.

You’re probably aware that Prescott led the NFL in interceptions this season, but here’s a more specific dive into the ball-security plot line of this game.

On 733 pass attempts this season, the 45-year-old Brady was intercepted only nine times.

Prescott missed five games because of a thumb injury. In his 12 games, there were 394 pass attempts and 15 interceptions. Houston’s Davis Mills also was intercepted 15 times.

As a Houston Texan, Mills is mostly anonymous. As the Dallas Cowboys’ successor to legends like Roger Staubach and Aikman, Prescott profits in every sense from quarterbacking “America’s Team.” He has an A-plus personality and looks great with The Star on his helmet. He’s an A-list athlete and super wealthy.

In addition to making $40 million a year in football money, Prescott has lucrative relationships with the Jordan Brand and additional endorsement partners. It’s a wonderful life, for sure. At the same time, quarterbacking the Cowboys is a pressure gig. The scrutiny is intense.

Regardless of the Monday night outcome, I bet the 29-year-old Prescott is the most talked-about NFL player on Tuesday.

While Prescott was dealt the adversity of a gruesome ankle injury in 2020 and this season’s passing-hand injury, Brady rallied the Bucs to a playoff berth after a midseason experience — a high-profile divorce — that might have been unprecedented for an NFL superstar. Brady’s mental toughness is a huge intangible.

With 107 catches this season, former OU star CeeDee Lamb was added to a short list of the most productive of all Dallas pass-catchers. The only other Cowboys with single-season totals of at least 100 catches were Michael Irvin (111 in 1995) and Jason Witten (110 in 2012).

The Dallas defense has an outstanding coordinator in Dan Quinn and impact players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. In the run game, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for nearly 1,900 yards. Brett Maher converted on 29-of-32 field goal attempts. On attempts of at least 50 yards, he was 9-of-11.

On the Dallas-Tampa Bay tale of the tape, the Cowboys have more dynamic weaponry on each side of the ball. The Cowboys were 12-5 during the regular season and have a young and talented roster that is clearly better than Tampa’s, but I expect Dallas to find a way to lose this one as a 2½-point favorite.

It feels like another gut punch is inevitable for Jerry Jones and Cowboy fans because Dallas has no momentum after a putrid performance and loss at Washington last week, because Mike McCarthy’s Cowboy teams commit stupid penalties and make brutal mistakes at the worst possible times, because Tampa won 19-3 at Dallas on opening day, because of Brady’s fourth-quarter wizardry and in spite of Tampa’s 8-9 record.

The 2022 Cowboys seem to have peaked on Nov. 20, when they won 40-3 at Minnesota.

It would be so refreshing to see Dallas make a long-overdue Super Bowl appearance, but these Cowboys simply aren’t on the Philadelphia-San Francisco level of consistent excellence in the NFC.

During the regular season, Dallas scored 52 touchdowns. The Bucs scored only 32 touchdowns overall and only five rushing TDs.

Dallas really should win on Monday night, but its 1996-2021 run of playoff futility has conditioned me to expect that the Cowboy season is about to end.