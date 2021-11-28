Lincoln Riley leaving OU to become head coach at USC; emotion in meeting 'just shock,' source says

Castiglione offered a promise that the OU administration would work hard during the transition.

“Joe C was reassuring to the team, said that he and President (Joseph) Harroz would do everything in their power to continue the tradition and success of Oklahoma as a university and a football team,” the source said.

What was the emotion of the meeting?

“I would say the emotion overall was mostly just shock,” the source said. “When (Riley) said his goodbye, there was a general sense of emotion and feelings of good wishes for him and his family.”

The USC news was a curve ball following Riley’s sharp denial that he would not become LSU’s next head coach following Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Sooners’ regular-season finale. That rumor was ongoing in recent weeks and picked up steam in recent days.

Along with his denial, Riley talked about the stability of the OU athletic department and the football program on Saturday night.