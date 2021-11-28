Lincoln Riley leaving OU to become head coach at USC; emotion in meeting 'just shock,' source says

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
OU football coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sideline of the Bixby-Booker T. Washington high school football game at S.E. Williams Stadium, in Tulsa, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
CORY YOUNG, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley walks onto the field before a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The players were also informed that former OU coach Bob Stoops would be the Sooners’ interim head coach at the bowl game during the Sunday meeting.
The Los Angeles Times reported Riley has agreed to terms and will be the 30th head coach of the Trojans, a source with knowledge of the search not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Times.
Riley, 38, will leave the Oklahoma program after serving five seasons as head coach. He was Stoops’ offensive coordinator in the 2015 and 2016 seasons before being elevated to head coach in 2017.
USC and Oklahoma have not released official statements.
“Lincoln was at the team meeting,” the source said. “He gave a brief but emotional speech.
Stoops was also at the team meeting and also had a brief talk with players after OU athletics director Joe Castiglione introduced him.
“Above all else, (Stoops) encouraged (the team) to stay together as a family,” the source said.
Castiglione offered a promise that the OU administration would work hard during the transition.
“Joe C was reassuring to the team, said that he and President (Joseph) Harroz would do everything in their power to continue the tradition and success of Oklahoma as a university and a football team,” the source said.
What was the emotion of the meeting?
“I would say the emotion overall was mostly just shock,” the source said. “When (Riley) said his goodbye, there was a general sense of emotion and feelings of good wishes for him and his family.”
The USC news was a curve ball following Riley’s sharp denial that he would not become LSU’s next head coach following Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Sooners’ regular-season finale. That rumor was ongoing in recent weeks and picked up steam in recent days.
Along with his denial, Riley talked about the stability of the OU athletic department and the football program on Saturday night.
“We always have conversations about the future and certainly with all that’s getting ready to … that’s changing right now in the college landscape, all that’s getting ready to change for us as at some point here we transition into a new conference, those are always conversations that we’re going to have and we would be having those yearly no matter what,” Riley said about his relationship with OU.
“All of us are trying to make this place better and make this program better. You don’t do that without working together, conversing with each other, so of course we’re going to continue to do that. We work well together and we’re going to continue to work well together.”
Less than 24 hours later, Riley left the team.
OU quarterback Caleb Williams released a statement via social media.
Williams: “I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer”
Sloan and Stella are the Rileys’ young daughters.
Jeremiah Criddell tweeted, “Sick to my stomach.”
Justin Broiles tweeted, “Still got a game that needs to be won!”
Brayden Willis tweeted, “well dam.”
USC fired Clay Helton in early September following a 42-28 home loss to Stanford. The Trojans are 4-7 with a regular-season finale at Cal scheduled for Dec. 4.
Riley was 55-10 with the Sooners after taking over for Stoops.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.