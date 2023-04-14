They’ve played two games already but the excitement of stepping out in front of the home fans Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the BOK Center has the Tulsa Oilers’ Indoor Football League team ready to go.

The Oilers are 0-2 in their first two games and still finding their identity as a team, but coming home has the team amped up and eager to show what they can do for the home fans, who haven’t seen a home indoor football game since the Oklahoma Defenders last played at the Cox Convention Center in 2014.

“Absolutely exciting. (Pro) football hasn’t been here in a while, the guys understand what’s at stake,” said Oilers coach Marvin Jones. “I always express to them, ‘Hey, you got to win games at home,’ and I know around town, everybody’s been talking about coming out and watching the game, so they got to be excited about that. We’re going to have the support, so my thing is to just go out, be relaxed, and just play it like it’s the first game and do the best that they can.”

The opponent on Saturday is a strong Quad City Steamwheelers club that is 2-1 so far this year and reached the IFL finals last season.

“I preach to them all the time, ‘Hey, we don’t have any easy games,’ every team that we’ve played is a playoff-caliber team,” Jones said.

“This team right here played in the championship last year, so we don’t have anything easy. It’s early enough in the season to gauge what kind of team we got, and we got to continue to build that and know where our strengths are, so playing against the best kind of reveals that. It helps me gauge who I need to bring in and what changes I need to make.”

So far, the Oilers’ offense has been a little inconsistent but they’re hoping that quarterback Bobby Froehlich can grow into a difference-maker.

The IFL rookie, who played four games in the lower-level CIF for Rapid City last year and played collegiately at Division III Wittenberg University (Springfield, Ohio) before that, took over from Giovanni Sanders in the fourth quarter of the season opening 35-13 loss at Frisco on March 24. He went 3-for-8, passing for 23 yards.

As the sole QB used in the last game, Froehlich enjoyed a better outing, completing 16-of-27 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions, while also rushing for 23 yards on eight carries, as Tulsa fell 57-36 at Duke City in New Mexico.

“There are definitely some things that we have to clean up as a whole team, but I think we’re taking steps in the right direction,” Froehlich said. “I’m just excited for this week, I think it’s going to be a different environment as a home game. Instead of having people booing us, they’ll be cheering us on.”

Jones believes Froehlich is making progress.

“Bobby’s making adjustments,” Jones said. “He’s got to adjust to the game, it’s a little faster than probably a lot of guys say the CIF is, so he’s adjusting well to it. The thing is, we’re playing the best teams, all of these teams have a lot of experience. I know a lot of these coaches, and when you’re a young guy in the league, they’re going to do the same thing I’d do, they’re going to blitz you all the time.”

Froehlich, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, agreed he is still adapting to the quicker pace of the IFL compared to the CIF.

“It’s a little bit different, it is a faster game,” Froehlich said. “Coach Jones has taken me under his wing, he’s trying to show me the ropes of the IFL, trying to take me to a higher league, and that’s my goal at the end of this, keep climbing that ladder. I think he’s doing a great job with me. It is a little different, but there’s bigger guys here, people that want it and want to be at the NFL level.”

Sanders was released from the roster after the opener and the team signed a new quarterback, Joshua Shim, a pro rookie who played collegiately at the University of Windsor in Canada last year and was released by Frisco after spending the IFL preseason there. Shim is the backup now and it is unclear just how secure Froehlich’s position as starter is right now.

Froehlich knows that part of his job in the IFL is to run the ball as well as throw it and he’s been working on trying to become more of a dual threat.

“I think during the offseason, I train both,” Froehlich said. “I got to have fresh legs, I have to have a fresh arm, my body’s got to be fresh, I’ve got to be healthy going into this. I try to be a dual threat, triple threat quarterback; run, throw, whatever’s needed by the team. If I have to use my legs, I will, but if not, I can sit in the pocket and throw as well. But if a busted play, I’ll use my legs. I’m a bigger body, so corners and safeties don’t really want to come down and hit, so it’s an easy five yards if I see an opening.”

One potential hindrance for the Tulsa offense is the absence of running back Joshua Robinson, who previously played five NFL games for Indianapolis and was a Mississippi State teammate of current Dallas Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott.

In the season opener at Frisco, he gained 15 yards on eight rushes, but got hurt and hasn’t played since. He was just placed on “Short Term Injured Reserve” which guarantees he’s out at least two more games.

Filling in at running back last game was Edward Vander (three rushes for zero yards) and Tre King (two carries for negative-three yards).

A challenge for Tulsa is that the squad’s defensive leader, linebacker Jordan Jones, will miss the game due to a suspension after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the last contest. Jones leads the Oilers with 21 tackles in the two games. Coach Jones is not worried, though, as he feels that Tre Harvey (a local product who played at Catoosa High School and East Central University) will step up and fill the void. Harvey had four tackles, including one for a loss, in the last game.

“Jones is an important player for us emotionally, but the thing is, Tre has been in that position, he has experience, so I don’t expect anything to change there,” Marvin Jones said. “Tre is a leader, he’s been great, he knows the game plans, he’s able to help other guys and he plays with a lot of emotion. He’s going to be psyched for this game, too, so I don’t see any change coming there, honestly.”