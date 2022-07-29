 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs embraces 'big year' ahead for Raiders

  • 0
Raiders Football (copy)

Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs works out during NFL football training camp July 21 in Henderson, Nev. The Raiders' decision not to exercise the fifth-year option on Jacobs' contract is fueling the running back heading into the new season. 

 John Locher, AP

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs acknowledges this is a big year for him.

Big as in when the team didn't exercise Jacobs' fifth-year option, it meant 2022 would be an audition.

Taken 24th overall out of Alabama in 2019, Jacobs leads all rushers drafted since then with 3,087 yards. He also has caught 107 passes for 752 yards.

By exercising its option on Jacobs' contract, Las Vegas would have committed to paying him about $8 million in 2023. Instead, the 24-year-old carries a base salary of roughly $2.1 million into this season.

But rather than dwell on it, Jacobs used the situation to fuel him as he learns a new system under first-year coach Josh McDaniels and gels with what's become an expanded running backs room with the addition of several others.

People are also reading…

Unseen during OTAs and mandatory minicamp last month, Jacobs said he didn't have anything "too crazy" going on in terms of injuries, and "was just getting my body right" in time for training camp.

"I'm a firm believer in the work that you put in is gonna pay off for itself," said Jacobs, who starred at McLain High School in Tulsa. "And I had to be here either way. And this is where I want to be."

Another fellow Alabama alum was complimentary Thursday, as seventh-year running back Kenyan Drake said it's Jacobs' love for the game that ignited his spark during the offseason.

"He's gonna challenge the energy of everything around him to continue to elevate his game personally," Drake said. "I know he's somebody that likes to have a lot of people around him that believe in him, and at the end of the day we believe in him."

One week into camp, Jacobs is enjoying what might arguably be the best training camp of his career, with his first step and speed looking explosive, and his attitude exactly what the team needs during its transition under McDaniels.

"You can see him, he's taken a lot of reps in there and trying to work, as a lot of guys are, is work themselves into ultimately playing condition," McDaniels said. "Josh got himself ready to go. He rehabbed hard in the offseason and got ready to participate in the beginning of camp. He did a great job of that and he was in condition when we reported, like the rest of our team was, and continued to grind away through the basics."

Jacobs said the preparation for this season started when the team announced it would not retain interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over for Jon Gruden midseason last year. Accepting the fact he'd need to learn a new offensive system with different schemes under a third head coach in four years allowed him to prepare mentally and physically.

And that was before the team declined to pick up that fifth-year option.

Jacobs said he stayed off social media and got in the gym to quietly start working on areas of his body that would help him perform at a higher level. Once McDaniels was hired away from the Patriots, where he served as offensive coordinator, and he had his staff in place, Jacobs' excitement grew.

"These group of guys, when you see the way they think and the reason why they do certain things, it's just amazing to me; I'm just trying to follow their lead right now," Jacobs said. "It's obviously a great offense, it's a great group of guys. I mean, we are still learning this scheme and everything right now. So I'm still trying to figure out the ins and outs of everything. But man, I've been happy with my progression. Hopefully, I keep stacking days and it translates."

Though he admitted there was a feeling of added pressure entering camp, he said he has welcomed the added competition in the running back room, with six backs vying for spots on the final 53-man roster.

"I mean, it's fun man," Jacobs said. "I'm a firm believer of having a group of guys that's ready to compete. I believe that iron sharpens iron."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir

NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir

The NFL finance committee is unanimously recommending the league owners approve the proposed $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the heir of the Walmart fortune. Team owners will gather Aug. 9 to vote on the sale. Twenty-four yes votes are needed among the 32 teams to approve the sale which is the largest for a sports team anywhere in the world. The ownership group led by former Walmart chairman Rob Walton won the bidding for the team that's been run by the Pat Bowlen Trust for several years.

Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's independent-study addendum

Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's independent-study addendum

The Arizona Cardinals have removed an addendum to quarterback Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandated at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks. In a statement Thursday, the team said: “After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in his contract.” Earlier in the day, Murray declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what provisions the Cardinals included in his new contract.

Panthers want QB Mayfield to stay aggressive, avoid mistakes

Panthers want QB Mayfield to stay aggressive, avoid mistakes

Baker Mayfield developed a reputation in Cleveland as a bit of a gunslinger, willing to make the occasional risky throw downfield if it meant possibly making a big play for the Browns. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 may be asked to do things a little differently with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield said he understands the motto in Carolina is “if you take care of the ball, most likely you’re going to win games." That will mean avoiding what he called “careless and stupid mistakes.” Sam Darnold took first-team reps on day one, but Rhule said that Mayfield will work with the starters on Thursday.

And they're off! Steelers QB derby begins in earnest

And they're off! Steelers QB derby begins in earnest

The three-man competition to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback is officially on. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett are all in the mix to replace Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Coach Mike Tomlin says he's in no rush to announce a starter. Tomlin says he's not going to provide regular updates on who might be in the lead. Tomlin stressed his main goal is to take pressure off the three players so they can relax and just go play instead of worrying about making mistakes.

Jalen Ramsey teaches Rams teammates while his shoulders heal

Jalen Ramsey teaches Rams teammates while his shoulders heal

Jalen Ramsey could have eased into training camp this summer. After a long, grueling season culminating in a Super Bowl title, the All-Pro cornerback could have rested his body and his surgically repaired shoulders during the Los Angeles Rams’ 2 1/2 weeks at UC Irvine. Instead, Ramsey is basically serving as another assistant coach, dispensing knowledge and tips to the Rams’ younger defensive backs. Ramsey’s commitment to the Rams’ overall success hasn’t waned at all with a Super Bowl ring on his finger.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert