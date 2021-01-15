 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jenks' Clay Martin receives NFL playoff assignment as Browns-Chiefs referee after battling COVID

Jenks' Clay Martin receives NFL playoff assignment as Browns-Chiefs referee after battling COVID

{{featured_button_text}}
Clay Martin (copy)

Jenks basketball coach Clay Martin has been assigned as the referee for the NFL divisional-round game between Cleveland and Kansas City on Sunday. STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD FILE

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Jenks basketball coach Clay Martin will return to his other job as an NFL referee this weekend after battling COVID.

Martin, who was hospitalized early this month for two days, has been assigned to the Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs game in the divisional round on Sunday.

This will be Martin’s first officiating assignment since he called Kansas City’s win at Miami on Dec. 13. Martin is his sixth season as an NFL official and his third as a referee --and this will be his first playoff assignment in that role. He was the umpire for a wild-card game in the 2016 season.

Martin’s basketball team had both its games canceled this week due to COVID protocols and is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 21-23 in the Jenks-Union Invitational. Martin was sidelined for Jenks' last three games.

NFL playoffs divisional round: A look at locals on rosters

Featured video: Today in Sports History: January 15th

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Top five’: How a childhood mantra is driving Ravens TE Mark Andrews to greatness
Football

‘Top five’: How a childhood mantra is driving Ravens TE Mark Andrews to greatness

BALTIMORE — The swagger came out at dinnertime. Mark Andrews, maybe 8 or 9 years old, was talking about soccer, about where he stacked up in the sport he loved. The details of the boast that would come to define Andrews’ life are hazy now, lost to the years, but his conviction cuts through the fog of memory like a beacon. Charlie, the younger of Mark’s two older brothers, remembered Mark ...

Marcus Hayes: It sure looks like Carson Wentz got Jeffrey Lurie to fire Doug Pederson as Eagles coach
Football

Marcus Hayes: It sure looks like Carson Wentz got Jeffrey Lurie to fire Doug Pederson as Eagles coach

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz will hire the next coach. It makes sense. After all, he fired the last one. Jeffrey Lurie made this plain Monday, when he ushered Pederson out the door and patted him on the back with a hand wearing the only Super Bowl ring Lurie's ever owned. Then again, considering Pederson won him that ring and not Wentz, maybe that hand performed more of a stabbing motion. To be ...

So far, Bucs’ signing of Antonio Brown has yielded bonus, not baggage
Football

So far, Bucs’ signing of Antonio Brown has yielded bonus, not baggage

TAMPA, Fla. — To this point, the only waves he has created in Tampa Bay haven’t been accompanied by a nefarious undertow. Antonio Brown is creating far, far more separation than scandal. In terms of demeanor and brand, outspoken has been supplanted by soft-spoken. Brown’s first tweet as a Buccaneer — featuring clips of his de facto receiving clinic Sunday against Atlanta — didn’t arrive until ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News