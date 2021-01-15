Jenks' Clay Martin receives NFL playoff assignment as Browns-Chiefs referee after battling COVID-19

Jenks basketball coach Clay Martin will return to his other job as an NFL referee this weekend after battling COVID-19.

Martin, who was hospitalized early this month for two days, has been assigned to the Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs game in the AFC divisional round on Sunday.

This will be Martin’s first officiating assignment since he called Kansas City’s win at Miami on Dec. 13. Martin is his sixth season as an NFL official and his third as a referee — and this will be his first playoff assignment in that role. He was the umpire for a wild-card game in the 2016 season.

Martin’s basketball team had both its games canceled this week due to COVID protocols and is scheduled to return to action Jan. 21-23 in the Jenks-Union Invitational. Martin was sidelined for Jenks' last three games.

