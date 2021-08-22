High school preview: You voted. Here are the All-World readers winners

Cade Stacy’s highlight moment from last season came when he scored on a 32-yard interception return that sealed the 6AI state championship win over Edmond Santa Fe. “It felt like a dream,” Stacy said. “I score and I’m looking around, like, ‘I just did that.’ I do stuff like that, but to do it in the state game is a little different. And to see everybody in the stands going crazy, so it was crazy because we didn’t have the atmosphere like that all season, and it built up to that, it was amazing.” Overall for the season, Stacy had 37 tackles, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions — two coming in the opener.