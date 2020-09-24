High school football: Week 4 kickoff with Bixby's Mason Williams, Cleveland's Asher Brewer and Vinita's Kyron Dowing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Numbers to know

153.3: Average rushing yards by Cleveland senior RB Asher Brewer. He totals 460 yards and six rushing TDs as the Tigers host No. 1 Wagoner in a battle of 3-0 teams Friday to open District 4A-3 play.

90: Career TD passes by Bixby senior QB Mason Williams. He needs three to break Tanner Griffin's school-record 92, set in 2013-16. Spartans take a 27-game winning streak into Friday's 6AII-2 opener vs. Bartlesville.

40: Career TDs by Vinita junior RB Kyron Downing. He is tied for the school record with 1997 graduate Travis Bryant, current Inola defensive coordinator, as the Hornets host Central in a District 3A-4 opener.

Players to watch

Bryce Drummond, QB/P, Pawhuska

University of North Texas commit averages 45½ yards per punt and has accounted for 12 TDs as Huskies play at Commerce.

Ethan Grogan, MLB, B.T. Washington

Has a team-leading 36 tackles with five behind the line as Hornets host Choctaw in District 6AII-2 opener.

Owen Heinecke, RB/SS, Bishop Kelley