High school football: Week 4 kickoff with Bixby's Mason Williams, Cleveland's Asher Brewer and Vinita's Kyron Dowing

High school football: Week 4 kickoff with Bixby's Mason Williams, Cleveland's Asher Brewer and Vinita's Kyron Dowing

Numbers to know

153.3: Average rushing yards by Cleveland senior RB Asher Brewer. He totals 460 yards and six rushing TDs as the Tigers host No. 1 Wagoner in a battle of 3-0 teams Friday to open District 4A-3 play.

90: Career TD passes by Bixby senior QB Mason Williams. He needs three to break Tanner Griffin's school-record 92, set in 2013-16. Spartans take a 27-game winning streak into Friday's 6AII-2 opener vs. Bartlesville.

40: Career TDs by Vinita junior RB Kyron Downing. He is tied for the school record with 1997 graduate Travis Bryant, current Inola defensive coordinator, as the Hornets host Central in a District 3A-4 opener.

Players to watch

Bryce Drummond, QB/P, Pawhuska

University of North Texas commit averages 45½ yards per punt and has accounted for 12 TDs as Huskies play at Commerce.

Ethan Grogan, MLB, B.T. Washington

Has a team-leading 36 tackles with five behind the line as Hornets host Choctaw in District 6AII-2 opener.

Owen Heinecke, RB/SS, Bishop Kelley

Averages 8 yards per carry as 5A No. 2 Comets visit No. 10 McAlester to kick off district play.

Gage Laney, DB, Owasso

Has three interceptions in 2019 and 10 for his career, two shy of the school record, as No. 5 Union visits No. 1 Rams.

John Vaughn, RT, and Cade Enlow, RG, Kellyville

Vaughn, a senior, and Enlow, a sophomore, help lead an offense averaging 485.7 yards per game.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

