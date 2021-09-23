High school football, Week 4: Broken Arrow shakes off errors to win at Westmoore

The Tigers started quickly but settled for a 35-yard field goal by Hunter Martens to end their first series. Various miscues kept Broken Arrow out of the end zone until the first play of the second quarter, when quarterback Griffin Stieber scooted 22 yards up the middle.

Broken Arrow’s defense scored when Spears-Jennings caught a rushed pass by Westmoore sophomore quarterback Shyheim Johnson and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-0 just two minutes into the second quarter. But the Tigers struggled to score after that.

The Tigers fumbled inside the Westmoore 10 later in the quarter and had a drive that started at the Westmoore 41 foiled by three penalties, keeping their lead from growing.

An 18-yard halfback pass from Brandon Arnold to Xavier Simpkins put the Jaguars on the board with 7:11 left in the third quarter. Arnold fumbled at the Broken Arrow 7 on Westmoore’s next possession.

Broken Arrow’s only second-half points came on a 23-yard field goal by Martens with 6:04 left. Westmoore quickly answered, with Blice — who replaced Johnson at halftime — throwing a 22-yard scoring pass to Kevion Williams with 4:01 left. Blice completed 9 of 20 passes for 125 yards, providing much of Westmoore’s 212-yard offensive output.