High school football, Week 4: Broken Arrow shakes off errors to win at Westmoore

MOORE — This certainly wasn’t the sort of win Broken Arrow football coach Josh Blankenship envisioned in the Tigers’ district opener at Westmoore on Thursday night, but he’ll take it.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class 6AI, overcame an error-filled performance that included seven fumbles — four of which were lost — and 118 yards in penalties, holding on for dear life at the end to escape Moore Schools Stadium with a 19-12 win.
Broken Arrow (2-2, 1-0 6AI-1) didn’t secure the win until star senior R.J. Spears-Jennings recorded his second interception of the game, picking off Westmoore backup quarterback Jake Blice in the end zone with five seconds left to play. That came one play after Westmoore’s Jalen Hardison had a potential touchdown catch dislodged by Spears-Jennings, who has committed to Oklahoma.
Westmoore (1-3, 0-1) has lost all nine times it’s played Broken Arrow, but this time, the Jaguars limited BA to only three points over the final 34 minutes. Broken Arrow’s only consistent offensive threats were Nathaniel Jones (17 carries, 121 yards) and Maurion Horn (eight carries, 76 yards). Both also caught three passes — Jones for 33 yards, Horn for 41 yards.
The teams combined for 14 fumbles, as Westmoore also had seven but only lost one. But the Jaguars threw three interceptions, limiting their offensive opportunities.
The Tigers started quickly but settled for a 35-yard field goal by Hunter Martens to end their first series. Various miscues kept Broken Arrow out of the end zone until the first play of the second quarter, when quarterback Griffin Stieber scooted 22 yards up the middle.
Broken Arrow’s defense scored when Spears-Jennings caught a rushed pass by Westmoore sophomore quarterback Shyheim Johnson and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-0 just two minutes into the second quarter. But the Tigers struggled to score after that.
The Tigers fumbled inside the Westmoore 10 later in the quarter and had a drive that started at the Westmoore 41 foiled by three penalties, keeping their lead from growing.
An 18-yard halfback pass from Brandon Arnold to Xavier Simpkins put the Jaguars on the board with 7:11 left in the third quarter. Arnold fumbled at the Broken Arrow 7 on Westmoore’s next possession.
Broken Arrow’s only second-half points came on a 23-yard field goal by Martens with 6:04 left. Westmoore quickly answered, with Blice — who replaced Johnson at halftime — throwing a 22-yard scoring pass to Kevion Williams with 4:01 left. Blice completed 9 of 20 passes for 125 yards, providing much of Westmoore’s 212-yard offensive output.
Westmoore forced a punt and took over at its own 24 with 1:59 left. The Jaguars converted on fourth down on another pass by Arnold, this time for 22 yards to Blice, and BA was called for holding on another fourth-down play, giving Westmoore a first down at the Tigers’ 22 with 20 seconds left.
BROKEN ARROW 19, WESTMOORE 12
Broken Arrow 3 13 0 3 — 19
Westmoore 0 0 6 6 — 12
BA – Hunter Martens 35 FG
BA – Griffin Stieber 22 run (Martens kick)
BA – R.J. Spears-Jennings 48 interception return (kick failed)
Westmoore – Xavier Simpkins 18 pass from Brandon Arnold (pass failed)
BA – Martens 23 FG
Westmoore – Kevion Williams 22 pass from Jake Blice (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — BA 14, WM 12; Rushes-yards — BA 39-243, WM 32-16; Passing yards — BA 131, WM 196; Comp.-Att.-Int. — BA 9-19-0, WM 14-34-3; Fumbles-lost — BA 7-4, WM 7-1; Penalties-yards — BA 13-118, WM 9-65; Punts-avg. — BA 4-33.5, WM 5-31.4; Records: BA 2-2, WM 1-3