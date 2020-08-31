High school football: Beggs cancels game with Rejoice Christian over coronavirus

Beggs joins a growing list of schools that have had to cancel high school football games because of the coronavirus.
The Golden Demons have canceled Friday’s game at Rejoice Christian and the school system has gone to distance learning until Sept. 9, the Tulsa World has confirmed.
Golden Demons football coach David Tenison said “multiple people within the athletic department” have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tenison said he was one of several people who tested Sunday for the virus and tested negative.
The Class 2A No. 1 Demons lost to 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian 36-8 in both teams’ season opener last Friday. The Demons have notified Lincoln Christian, which is scheduled to host Jones on Friday.
“We felt it was in the best interest of our program to shut down and cancel the game so we could manage the (virus) and reduce the possibility of any further spread,” Tenison said.
Beggs’ next scheduled game would be Sept. 18 at Chandler.