 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Beggs cancels game with Rejoice Christian over coronavirus
top story

High school football: Beggs cancels game with Rejoice Christian over coronavirus

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Lincoln Christian Beggs (copy)

Beggs runnning back CJ Brown carries the ball against Lincoln Christian in both schools' high school football season opener last Friday. On Monday, the school confirmed that it has canceled its next game at Rejoice Chriatian over coronavirus concerns. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 Staff Photographer

Beggs joins a growing list of schools that have had to cancel high school football games because of the coronavirus.

The Golden Demons have canceled Friday’s game at Rejoice Christian and the school system has gone to distance learning until Sept. 9, the Tulsa World has confirmed.

Golden Demons football coach David Tenison said “multiple people within the athletic department” have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tenison said he was one of several people who tested Sunday for the virus and tested negative.

The Class 2A No. 1 Demons lost to 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian 36-8 in both teams’ season opener last Friday. The Demons have notified Lincoln Christian, which is scheduled to host Jones on Friday.

“We felt it was in the best interest of our program to shut down and cancel the game so we could manage the (virus) and reduce the possibility of any further spread,” Tenison said.

Beggs’ next scheduled game would be Sept. 18 at Chandler.

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million
Football

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million

  • Updated

The Rock is now an owner of the XFL. Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has teamed with business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, a private investment firm run by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, to buy the spring football league that filed for bankruptcy in April. The partnership has acquired XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC for $15 million ...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million
Football

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million

  • Updated

The Rock is now an owner of the XFL. Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has teamed with business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, a private investment firm run by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, to buy the spring football league that filed for bankruptcy in April. The partnership has acquired XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC for $15 million ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News