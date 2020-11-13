High school athletics: TPS not yet ready to postpone winter athletics, but could

Tulsa Public Schools administrators have not specifically considered shutting down winter sports activities, as the Oklahoma City Public Schools did on Friday.

But the situation remains extremely fluid and all possibilities “are on the table,” as the risk of COVID-19 spread continues to rise, TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud said.

“We have not reached that threshold where it would be necessary to suspend winter activities,” Cloud said. But he added that things could change at a moment’s notice.

“I’ve never seen anything as movable on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

TPS sports teams in basketball, swimming and wrestling may begin their seasons as early as Tuesday.

On Friday, OKCPS superintendent Sean McDaniel said his district was suspending winter extracurricular activities “until further notice.” Football teams involved in the postseason playoffs may complete their seasons, he said.

McDaniel said he had received word that his district is headed to the red (or "high-risk") levels on COVID alert maps put out by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Oklahoma State Department of Education.