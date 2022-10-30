Guerin-teed it was quite a weekend: $50 million being more important than 48-0, the sun did in fact rise at OSU Sunday

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard likely woke up feeling pretty blue Sunday morning, his Cyclone football program having just lost to Oklahoma to sink to 0-5 in the Big 12 Conference.

Then 9 a.m. rolled around and with it a Sports Business Journal bulletin that the Big 12 had hammered out a $2.2 billion media rights deal with ESPN and Fox beginning in 2025-26.

Oklahoma and Texas will be in the SEC by then, and still ESPN and Fox are willing to increase the monetary value of their Big 12 partnership, according to SBJ’s reporting, by 73%.

At 9:28 a.m. Pollard shared the SBJ story on his Twitter account while calling it a “huge day” for Iowa State and the Big 12. He projected an annual payout of “close to $50 million per school” with College Football Playoff and NCAA Basketball Tournament revenue added to the ESPN/Fox pot.

“Congrats to Brett Yormark for delivering in the clutch,” Pollard tweeted in a tone not so blue at all.

Indeed. Props to Yormark for making a $2.2 billion splash roughly three months onto his job as Big 12 commissioner.

Props to Yormark for beating the Pac-12 Conference to a new media deal, with both leagues two flaghship schools down and both several years from the expiration of their current contracts.

Props to Yormark for firming the ground shaken by OU and Texas in the summer of 2021. Big 12 members might be getting $50 million per school at a future point Big Ten and SEC members are projected to get closer to $100 million, but still you can’t put a price on security.

The Big 12 feels secure 15 months after former commissioner Bob Bowlsby called OU’s and Texas’ defections “a major and perpetual blow to the remaining members of the Big 12 Conference” during a Texas legislative session. He estimated a 50% drop in television rights value without the Sooners and Longhorns.

That was early August of 2021. By early December, Big 12 football teams outside OU and Texas were thriving.

Bowlsby added four schools to replace OU and Texas in September of ’21. Three of them were thriving in football, too.

Asked the day of the Oklahoma State-Baylor 2021 Big 12 Championship whether new-blood football success would help with media rights, Bowlsby said: “Yeah I think that’s fair. The value of media contracts is always worth what somebody will pay you for.”

Turns out there is an insatiable appetite for sports content at ESPN and Fox. They spend on the rights to show football games like athletic directors and their donors spend on football coaches. Everyone gets rich, even as some get richer than others.

Yormark did well getting the Big 12 what he could, and getting the Big 12 where he could, which now appears to be a solid No. 3 behind the Big Ten/SEC Power 2. The Big 12’s new deal reportedly expires in 2031, five years before the ACC’s current ESPN deal does. That allows Yormark a second shot at the media market before ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has taken his first.

Bowlsby did well in adding Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF.

Current and future Big 12 members not named OU and Texas did well by playing winning, entertaining football and drawing encouraging viewership numbers.

Current and future Big 12 member Iowa State, while not playing winning or entertaining football Saturday against OU, could at least see a much bigger picture than a bad day at Jack Trice Stadium. Thus Pollard’s bright response to the SBJ story.

Thus the sun rising over Oklahoma State Sunday morning as well.

The Cowboys had a much worse Saturday than the Cyclones. They lost 48-0 at Kansas State.

OSU will live to fight again, however, and possibly thrive again because unlike 15 months ago there is no panic on Knoblock, Husband and Duck streets. It looks like the Cowboys are going to make more money, not substantially less, in a Big 12 without OU and Texas.

They won’t make as much as the Sooners or Longhorns, but when have they ever? It has always been relative in Stillwater, a fact that glorifies the work put in by Mike Gundy and his two athletic directors Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg.

Gundy did far from his best work at K-State, but at least he can now rest more easily assured that the resources will be there to do so moving forward. Everyone inside OSU athletics can rest more easily assured, same as ISU athletics. Fifty mil per school can do that.

I keep in touch with a Cowboy of Influence. Their comment the day the OU/Texas news broke: “The Big 12 won’t survive.”

Their comment Sunday over the SBJ story: “Think how much the deal would have been worth if we had scored yesterday.”

So the mood was light and the outlook cheery at OSU Sunday, never mind what happened the day before. That went for several places around the Big 12, where some things are far more important than a lousy football game.

Now you know what made me think over the weekend. Let’s get in a laugh and a cry before we all move on ...

One tear

Spencer Sanders potentially re-injuring his throwing shoulder while getting sacked at K-State. This occurred early in the fourth quarter with OSU trailing 41-0.

Asked in postgame if he considered removing Sanders earlier than he did, Gundy said: “Nah, Spencer wanted to compete and wanted to play. He has the right to do that. Until then, we let him fight.”

Sanders wants to compete in a game his team trails 81-0. It is the DNA of a starting quarterback.

But it is Gundy’s/a head coach’s responsibility to override rough feelings and make sensible decisions.

The only place Sanders should be with the Cowboys down 41-0 in the final quarter of a game is standing on the sideline out of harm’s way.

One chuckle

Zach Schmit’s moment of glory aside, the best thing I saw at the OU-Iowa State game Saturday was at halftime. That’s when the ISU marching band belted out the theme from “Ghostbusters” as a 30-foot blow-up Stay Puft Marshmellow Man entered the stadium.

Note to all marching bands: Playing “Thriller” during your Halloween salute is a choice, not a requirement. There are more original ways to proceed.