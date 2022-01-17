Guerin Emig: Coach and quarterback share equal responsibility for Dallas Cowboys' playoff catastrophe

When in doubt, criticize the coach.
That’s the mantra we apply to college football when we assign blame for bad plays which result in bad losses. It’s the coach, not the player.
The player is a kid in college sports. He’s on scholarship, not under contract. His coach has assumed responsibility for shaping, or at least influencing, his decisions. On and off the field.
Responsibility is shared in the NFL. The players are adults. Their contracts are richer than their coaches’.
Dak Prescott’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys is worth a reported $160 million. I don’t know exactly how much Mike McCarthy gets paid to coach the Cowboys. I’d guess it’s a quarter of Prescott’s salary. He drives a Mercedes instead of a Lamborghini.
That fact opens both to criticism when they fail, as both did during Sunday’s 23-17 playoff loss to San Francisco.
If you’re a Dallas fan and ripping McCarthy for the Cowboys’ 14 penalties, or their game-long weird decision-making, or the fatal decision (even if it technically was offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s) to have Prescott run a quarterback draw from the 49ers’ 41-yard line with 14 seconds and no timeouts left, have at it.
If you’re ripping McCarthy but ignoring McCarthy’s quarterback, stop.
Prescott could have slid down around the 30-yard line with that quarterback draw to ensure another tick of the clock. He slid down around the 25. That led to chaos during the ball reset.
The Cowboys tried to snap it before the umpire could reset the line of scrimmage. The umpire, correctly, intervened. He collided briefly with Prescott before resetting the ball. The ensuing snap came just after the AT&T Stadium clock hit 0:00.
CBS commentator and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo told viewers: “You can’t set your own ball as the center. You’ve gotta give it to the ref. Dak Prescott should have looked and found the ref. You can’t give it to your center.”
That’s a fact that was lost on a 28-year-old, 6-year pro who makes $160 million to quarterback his team, to know the rules even amid bizarre game-ending chaos.
A quarterback who makes that mistake in a College Football Playoff game is excused immediately. He hasn’t grown into chaos yet. He isn’t paid to know the NCAA rulebook.
His coach, therefore, takes full responsibility.
McCarthy must take some heat for Dallas’ latest postseason failure. So must Moore. The Cowboys were not a fully functional team in the 59 minutes and 46 seconds leading up to the season-ending catastrophe. They looked less prepared than the 49ers.
That reality might even cost McCarthy his job.
I’d feel a little guilty about that if I were Prescott. I’d accept just as much heat for what happened.
While we have come to accept the college game as big-boy football, it is still played by just that. Boys.
Those are grown men playing in the NFL. Theirs is a shared experience with the grown men coaching.
That goes for experiences that become disasters the magnitude of the Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday.