Guerin Emig: Coach and quarterback share equal responsibility for Dallas Cowboys' playoff catastrophe

If you’re ripping McCarthy but ignoring McCarthy’s quarterback, stop.

Prescott could have slid down around the 30-yard line with that quarterback draw to ensure another tick of the clock. He slid down around the 25. That led to chaos during the ball reset.

The Cowboys tried to snap it before the umpire could reset the line of scrimmage. The umpire, correctly, intervened. He collided briefly with Prescott before resetting the ball. The ensuing snap came just after the AT&T Stadium clock hit 0:00.

CBS commentator and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo told viewers: “You can’t set your own ball as the center. You’ve gotta give it to the ref. Dak Prescott should have looked and found the ref. You can’t give it to your center.”

That’s a fact that was lost on a 28-year-old, 6-year pro who makes $160 million to quarterback his team, to know the rules even amid bizarre game-ending chaos.

A quarterback who makes that mistake in a College Football Playoff game is excused immediately. He hasn’t grown into chaos yet. He isn’t paid to know the NCAA rulebook.

His coach, therefore, takes full responsibility.