 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former TU lineman, the other Chris Paul, making his own name

  • 0

ASHBURN, Va. — Chris Paul the football player knows he shares a name with a much more famous athlete.

"There might be another named Chris Paul," he said with a grin. "I think he plays basketball — I'm not sure."

While the veteran NBA guard guides the Phoenix Suns on another playoff run, the other Chris Paul is trying to make a name for himself on and off the football field. Drafted by the Washington Commanders, the 6-foot-4, 324-pound guard is also an artist who just released his first music video and has 100 more songs in the vault while he embarks on his NFL career.

"There's what I'm doing right now, my passion as an NFL football player, and then there's that," Paul said. "They're on completely different ends of the spectrum, and I feel like that really sums up my personality and me as a person."

It's not uncommon for athletes to branch out creatively into the entertainment industry, some with more success than others. Paul's musical interests predate sports: Long before he started playing football at 13, he hummed as a baby so much his parents asked their doctor what was going on.

People are also reading…

The doctor told Paul and Victoria Unawunwa that Chris would probably be musically inclined. He was involved in choirs growing up and worried he would be done with music when he started playing college football at Tulsa.

Instead, he and running back Corey Taylor met while working on a Christmas jingle for the university in late 2019. After working with Paul for a day or so, Taylor thought, "Let's get him back in the studio and see what else we can come up with."

The two have so far released two singles and their first music video, "Mother Nature," which premiered last month, a few days before Paul was drafted. There's much more where that came from, with the two hoping to release completed songs along the way while Paul focuses on professional football.

"That's going to be occupying most of his time, so we created this vault to be able to just pull from any time we wanted to release a song," said Taylor, who's now a full-time producer. "We'll still be able to get a ton done. There probably won't be a ton of music videos happening. Maybe one or two here and there, but there'll be a lot of songs still released because we have that vault."

The 37-year-old "CP3" can do it all on a basketball court, and has his hands in several ventures off the court. Football's Chris Paul also considers himself more than just a football player or artist, where he's known as "The Seventh." He served on NCAA committees for oversight and diversity and equality and the betterment of student-athletes.

"He's just got so many different talents," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "He's one of those guys that just galvanizes people around him. He does a great job of being able to communicate with so many different people, different backgrounds, coming from small towns, big towns — it doesn't matter. He's very inclusive when it comes to all of that."

It is too soon to tell if Paul's music will resonate the way he and Taylor hope it will. Culture critic and author Gerrick Kennedy said Paul "shows great promise as an R&B vocalist."

"He has a beautiful tone, and the aesthetic of his single 'Mother Nature' falls in nicely with the vibes of what's happening in the genre," Kennedy said. "I do hope he'll continue to pursue music as it's so rare that we see pro players dabbling in pop music."

No matter how music goes, Paul's maturity and ability to multitask could allow him to change trajectories depending on the situation.

Montgomery calls Paul "the President" because he believes that job would one day suit the 23-year-old. Paul carries himself well beyond his age and figured it was a perfect fit for the multiyear college team captain to land in the nation's capital.

Taylor is also excited to see what his friend will be able to accomplish in Washington under coach Ron Rivera.

"His potential on the field and off the field is limitless," Taylor said. "I love where he is, and I think the city's going to love him."

Rivera is already a fan, saying Paul was a good fit as an easygoing guy and a stout offensive lineman who could help the Commanders right away. As for balancing football, music and everything else, Paul's not worried in the slightest bit about that.

"I treat music how someone would treat a journal," he said. "That's just another thing that you do that's an aspect of your life."

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'home and fine' after reported crash

Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'home and fine' after reported crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “home and fine” a day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution. The update comes from Stephen Jones, who is the owner’s son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys. Dallas TV station WFAA cites anonymous Dallas police sources in a report that Jerry Jones was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reports emergency crews were summoned, and the 79-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a football announcer when his playing career ends. That announcement was made Tuesday by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on an investor call. Brady had announced his retirement at the end of last season, but later renounced it and said he was going to play at least another season as the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback. Signing the seven-time Super Bowl champion was a coup for Fox after its top football announcing team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, recently left for ESPN. Murdoch says it's up to Brady when he decides to retire.

Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Broncos and Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon. The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+. Nickelodeon has had success with its youth-oriented telecasts during wild-card weekend alongside the NFL broadcast on CBS. This season, that collaboration will shift to the regular season and Christmas Day. It’s expected to be part of a holiday tripleheader.

Ex-kicker sues Jags, cites Urban Meyer for hostile workplace

Ex-kicker sues Jags, cites Urban Meyer for hostile workplace

Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying former coach Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment. Lambo says in the lawsuit that his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer. Lambo is seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages, as well as a jury trial. The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in Duval County, Florida. Meyer was fired from his coaching position in December.

Kicker's lawsuit could shed light on Meyer's time with Jags

Kicker's lawsuit could shed light on Meyer's time with Jags

Placekicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars could uncover more details about former coach Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure. Lambo’s attorney is seeking a host of records pertaining to Meyer’s time with the team, including “any documentation whatsoever of abusive or toxic workplace behavior under Meyer’s leadership and any investigations into these allegations.” Lambo filed a lawsuit Monday in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for emotional distress and reputational harm caused by Meyer. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after a newspaper reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier. Meyer was fired with cause.

With vote of confidence, Williams ready to lead Bengals line

With vote of confidence, Williams ready to lead Bengals line

Left tackle Jonah Williams was one of the bright spots on the Cincinnati Bengals' dysfunctional offensive line as they fought their way to the Super Bowl. He was graded out by Pro Football Focus as the team's best lineman. The 24-year-old Alabama product was rewarded by the Bengals, who picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, which will pay him $12.6 million during the 2023 season. The Bengals also spent big in free agency on three veteran lineman, center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert