Former OU assistant, Dallas Cowboys staffer Larry Lacewell dies

Larry Lacewell, a longtime Barry Switzer friend who worked alongside Switzer at the University of Oklahoma and in the NFL, has died. He was 85.

Switzer and Lacewell first met when they were teens in Arkansas. Lacewell was Switzer’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach when the Sooners won national championships in 1974 and 1975. Lacewell was the Dallas Cowboys’ director of scouting when Switzer was the Cowboys’ head coach.

Lacewell also was a successful head coach. He presided over the Arkansas State program from 1979-89 and remains the school’s winningest football coach.

Lacewell was interviewed by the Tulsa World for a 2014 book about Switzer. These are his stories in his words and most are Switzer-centric instead of being about Lacewell. Let’s start with something he used to zing Switzer about:

“I’m the winningest coach at Arkansas State. Switzer is not the winningest coach at Oklahoma. Bob Stoops is. Every time people run up and say ‘Are you Barry Switzer? (and so on and so forth), I will be sitting there and say ‘he is not the winningest coach at his school. I’m the winningest coach at my school.’ So I remind him of it.”

On Switzer’s background in Crossett, Arkansas:

“Barry was a bootlegger’s boy and he lived out in an area that we called Blacktown. I went to spend the night. Barry’s daddy couldn’t exhibit any wealth. He was hiding his money in tin cans. And I go to the house and it looked like a haunted house. It had netting. You would put (on) wallpaper that sticks to it and it’s not even wallpaper. It looks like mosquito netting. And I said ‘good gosh, this guy is poorer than me.’ Which was probably wrong, really, because he had a lot of tin cans out there and there weren’t any tin cans at my house.”

On Switzer overcoming his background and being successful:

“I think Barry was very, very smart. Switzer’s uncles were lawyers and were very successful. His brother went to Dartmouth and Vanderbilt law school. So somewhere in that group there is some intelligence.

“He was like a lot of us kids then. He was bigger than most of us. He got offered a scholarship to Arkansas and he went up there and fell in love with, I think, coaching. He just was a natural wanting to be a coach and was very, very intelligent.

“So the odds were against him in some ways and at the same time, there was enough (positive) family background. You couldn’t be dumb and be a bootlegger. I’m serious. You had to avoid the cops and avoid the police. And he also, I think, wanted to better himself. Barry was more socially poor than financially poor. What I mean by that is, in small towns, if you were the bootlegger’s son, you weren’t exactly on everybody’s dance card. So I think he suffered from that and was wanting to prove people wrong.”

On Switzer initially being quiet as a player at the University of Arkansas:

“You’ve got to remember something. He ended up being captain of the team at Arkansas. He was also the No. 1 lieutenant or whatever it was in the Army Reserves in Fort Chaffee. So he showed a lot of skills, but talking a lot wasn’t one of them. That was my skill. He loved to listen to me, even back when we were kids. I would tell stories to him back then about how great I was. He got a kick out of listening to me.”

On their first meeting:

“I’m at the state swimming and diving meet and what they did, they housed us at the YMCA. Fordyce, my hometown, had a two-man team. I think Crossett had four guys. I was a diver and he was a swimmer and they would put us in the YMCA and, back in those days, for cleanliness purposes, we couldn’t wear bathing suits. We swam naked in the YMCA. I think Switzer noticed me then.

“But, anyhow, we played poker and we didn’t know how to play poker. My buddy from Fordyce, we weren’t smart enough to stay out of poker game with (Barry) and a guy named Billy Ray Greenwood. They won all our money. We had to hitchhike to Fordyce and they rode the bus by us and honked. That’s my first memory of Barry. But Barry looked different than all of us. He was bigger. He had the blonde crew cut hair back then. He looked like a big German. He had a Brian Bosworth look. He looked a lot like Brian Bosworth.”

On their continuing relationship after the first meeting:

“We kept up with each other. I was in the 10th grade. We didn’t play against each other in high school. I remember my senior year we were pretty darned good — better than they were. We are playing for what amounted to the district championship. It was on Thursday night and I made one of those Joe Washington runs. The problem was I went backwards and couldn’t come forward. It was the first play of the game. And I broke out of the pack and ran to the boundary after about a 20-yard what was going to be a loss. And I got hit by about 13 guys — it took that many to get me on the ground — and sure enough it knocks me right into the crowd.

“People in little towns like that would crowd the sideline. I looked up and I hear this voice say ‘Great run Lacewell!’ It was Switzer. He and his buddies had come to the game on Thursday night to watch us play. Then (he visited) Monticello when I was playing college ball. As a matter of fact, Barry was there when I got my eye put out my sophomore year. I have since had the eye fixed. But Barry was at the game when I got hurt because he didn’t play his first two years at Arkansas. He played freshman football and then redshirted. But I saw him all the time then. Miracle after miracle, I got to go to Oklahoma with Jim Mackenzie when Barry was (an assistant) there.”

On Frank Broyles and Switzer:

“Frank likes to say — and I love to include myself in this — that the three smartest coaches he has ever talked to and have been around were me, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer. I don’t really know about myself, but I can appreciate what Frank is saying. Frank recognized Barry’s abilities. Barry is extremely intelligent. He is a walking telephone book. He can remember my telephone number back when I was a kid in high school in Fordyce. He has always had that ability. He is a numbers guy, much more so than people would imagine. He has got a rolodex of peoples’ names, events, whatever.”

On Switzer developing a magnetic personality:

“I really believe (it was) confidence. ... I think I had a little to do with it. We had a TV show — the Larry and Barry Show. We were the first two assistants to ever have one. It was on Saturdays, right here in Tulsa. I was the clown and he was kind of stoic, but I would goad him and laugh and say things and I think he started loving it. Then he was more or less thrown into the head coaching role. The longer he was in it, he got to where he faced it. He was just too smart. And players loved him because he could be himself when he was talking.”

On OU’s switch to a record-setting wishbone offense in the 1970s:

“Thanks to Pat James, the defensive coordinator, and me, we kept telling (other staff members) how hard the wishbone was to defend. We couldn’t stop it. We kept saying ‘that’s we ought to do.’ Well, sure enough, they walk in the room one day on an open date and said ‘We’re doing it.’ We thought ‘Oh my God. Don’t do that. You’re crazy.’ Anyway we went to it and it became history. And Barry became, without playbooks or film or very much to study, he changed the history, he and Jack Mildren, of OU football.”

On OU’s coaches having a “black hat” reputation in the 1970s:

“We were young and we opened our mouths too much — way too much. We shot our mouths off. We wanted it all. We were country young boys that thought we knew it all and we had the best ideas and the best players and the best recruiting coaches. We wanted it all, so we didn’t mind — and I probably did my share (of talking), I know I did and Barry damn sure did — so you are wearing the black hat. The world assumes that OU cheats. The word ‘Sooner,’ if you remember, those were the people who broke across the (Oklahoma land rush) line the earliest. It was the state of Texas which really pinned the black hat on us because we were beating their favorite team. We didn’t know how to shut up.”

On Switzer’s recruiting skills:

“If we would have had cell phones back then, he would have recruited every human being in America. He stopped at every pay phone known to mankind and called recruits. We would sit in the house and he would call them all night, talking to them. And I think Barry was very, very comfortable around Blacks. I was very comfortable around Blacks. I grew up working at the Fordyce Lumber Company, a mill town, with all Black people. He grew up around all Black people.”

On his OU glory years:

“We had a great time. Like I told you, we were brash. I had a TV show. I was the only assistant coach in the country that had one and it came on an hour before (ABC’s college football game) every Saturday. Everybody knew me. I had a Cadillac and an Oldsmobile and a TV show. I turned down being the head coach at Iowa. I turned down Kansas State. OU was the highest of all of them. It never got any better.

”We were a young staff. Gene Hochevar was dynamite. Pettibone was dynamite. Wendell Mosley was a character. Just up and down the line, they were all, within their own rights, characters and personalities.”

On celebrities wanting to be around the team:

“I remember Johnny Bench wanting to get into the dressing room. He couldn’t get in and I took him inside to meet the players. We were the famous people.”

On the coaching relationship with Switzer:

“Barry never ever got on the defensive headsets and challenged me, ever. Not once. That night we could not slow Arkansas down (in the Orange Bowl, running back Roland Sales) set a record. And Barry calls up on the headset and he says ‘can we stop them?’ And I said ‘no.’ And he said ‘why, why, why?’ And I said ‘because they’re good.’ And that was the end of it. There wasn’t any bitching or any griping. That was Barry Switzer.”

On postgame parties in the 1970s:

“They were all-night affairs. Nobody celebrated victory more than we did. (They were attended by) as many (people) as you could get in the house. Those that were left standing would be me and Switzer and one or two. We never wanted to go to bed. We stayed up to three or four or five. I did his show a lot. He couldn’t make it. He had the ‘flu.’

“The first house he had didn’t have a pool. The second house had a pool. We would sing. I can remember laying on the floor. We beat Nebraska and we kept yelling ‘too much ain’t never enough, too much ain’t never enough.’ We wanted it all. It ain’t never enough.”

On the subject of aren’t you supposed to have a good time?:

“I think we probably abused it a little bit. We were kids. We weren’t 45-year-old coaches. We were 35, 34, 36 from Crossett, Arkansas, and Fordyce, Arkansas. I wasn’t a big-shot Division I player. I was thrilled to death to be a big shot and I think Barry Switzer was, too.”

On whether he deserves any credit for Switzer being hired by the Dallas Cowboys:

“I think (that) really was (overblown). Jerry Jones loved Switzer. When Jerry was in the oil business in Oklahoma City, he was down in our offices a lot and he knew Barry Switzer. He really wanted a guy — I don’t want to use the word ‘caretaker,’ but he didn’t to bring some big shot in there with an ego who would bust up our team. We knew what we were. We knew we had a great team.

“Anyway, I think he had (Barry) in the back of his mind. Jimmy had rocked the boat all year long. I think Jerry started making his plans. As a matter of fact, I think they hired Barry just thinking that I was all for it. But I was never against it. I thought he was perfect for what we were looking for. Again, I don’t like to use the word ‘caretaker,’ but we didn’t want a guy like Lou Holtz or somebody like that coming in there and wanting to make their own mark. Hey, take this team and don’t screw it up.”

On Switzer catching criticism for not putting his own stamp on the Cowboys:

“Jimmy was a dominating (figure). Jimmy loved to play the role of ‘I’m the head coach and you’re not.’ And Barry was just the opposite. We all were coaches, and that was his personality. ... People didn’t quite understand that Barry didn’t want to be the general. But yet the Norv Turners of the world and guys like that were our enemy. I think they would say things about Switzer and it was probably the truth. Barry didn’t come in at 6 in the morning and stay (until late). He was old. He had been out of coaching five years. He did it his way and, in the beginning, it wasn’t very good. The players didn’t adapt to it. But, eventually, the Michael Irvins and the Deion Sanders and the Emmitt Smiths, they loved him.”

On Switzer eventually winning a Super Bowl:

“His first year we get beat in the (NFC) Championship Game. (Troy) Aikman didn’t play very well early in the game at all. We were a good football team, a real good football team. We had a chance to win the game right then. Deion Sanders was playing for San Francisco and interfered with Michael and they didn’t call it. The next year we didn’t play very good and we struggled some and then all of a sudden click-click-click-click we won the Super Bowl.

“Then, after that, the (salary) cap, it kicked in. Jimmy never had to coach under the cap at that time. We started losing players and we couldn’t afford to keep them. We were a great team. We couldn’t afford to keep them all. You could see the slide down. It wasn’t Switzer’s fault. But at the same time, Switzer was not going to put in 24 hours a day. His career was behind him. He won national championships and won a Super Bowl. He was an older guy. He had a lifestyle.”

On whether he talked Switzer into sticking around with the Cowboys:

“I think I did. I said, ‘Barry, this isn’t the time to quit.’ I said you will always wonder. He probably should have frankly, but I didn’t want him to. I was selfish. I’m worried about my own future. ... I had known Jimmy. I had known Barry. So who the hell am I going to work for next year? I just told him we still had a good football team with us and come on back and he did. And, hey, let me tell you something, a couple of million dollars will make you come back pretty fast. Let’s be honest.”

On Switzer’s demeanor:

“He is so nice to people, extremely nice. If Barry was (a jerk), I wouldn’t want to be around him, if he didn’t treat people nice. Jerry Jones doesn’t. I don’t think I do it. But he is extremely nice to people, so it makes it an enjoyable trip. He doesn’t get mad about the plane being late and he didn’t get upset. I remember our plane was delayed down in Mexico when we played. We couldn’t get off the ground for two hours with the team. We were all saying if Jimmy had been there, he would have thrown a fit and called the president and everything. Switzer just sat back on the plane and laughed and cut up and talked to the players.”

On Switzer remaining busy in retirement:

“I think Barry has always been the kind of guy who can’t sit still. He can go to sleep, but he can’t sit still. He can fish. He taught me and Jimmy both a little bit about fishing. He wasn’t that bad of a golfer. But he can’t sit still. If the fish aren’t biting in five minutes, he ain’t staying. And golf, my God, it will drive him crazy. So he has got to be doing something all the time. He’s always selling something. Barry has always pictured himself as a businessman. Always. Even when he was a head coach. I don’t know if there is ever a guy get as involved back in those days in the business world as he did even when he coached.”

On Switzer's likeability factor:

“I don’t think anybody can be around Barry Switzer very much and not like him. Maybe Texans.”

