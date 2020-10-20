 Skip to main content
Football players of the week: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin; Wagoner's Chochee Watson
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Football players of the week: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin; Wagoner's Chochee Watson

Wyatt Austin

Summit Christian, Readers choice

Junior quarterback/linebacker completed 19-of-24 passes for 501 yards and seven touchdowns in a 69-42 over Keota. Also rushed for 111 yards and two TDs, and scored on a pair of two-point conversions. On defense, had 27 tackles. He is the first two-time winner this season of the readers' poll as he defeated runner-up Luke Hasz of Bixby by 255 votes.

Chochee Watson

Wagoner, Staff choice

Senior defensive lineman scored three TDs -- on two fumble returns and a blocked punt -- in the first half of a 70-8 win at Miami. Also had six tackles with three for losses, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, a sack and quarterback pressure.

To nominate a player of the week, email Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

