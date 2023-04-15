It might not have been reflected on the scoreboard, but the Tulsa football Oilers’ first-ever home game was a big success Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Despite Tulsa producing its best offensive output of the season, the Oilers lost 68-42 to the Quad City Steamwheelers, but there was a lively, impressive crowd of 7,674 in the building.

Even with a lopsided loss, the atmosphere was festive, and many fans stuck around after the game to get autographs and take pictures with the players. This was the first indoor football game in Tulsa since the Oklahoma Defenders last played at the Cox Convention Center in 2014.

For Oilers linebacker Tre Harvey, a Tulsa native who played at Catoosa High School and East Central University in Ada, it was an exciting night.

“It’s been about 10 years since I played football in this city, since high school, so it’s just really special,” Harvey said. “My heart is here in Tulsa, born and raised, so being able to come here and play a game that I love, in a city that I love, and seeing the turnout with the crowd and the fans, it’s just unbelievable and I’m blessed to be able to do it.”

Oilers owner Andy Scurto was happy with the turnout, as was general manager Taylor Hall, who also oversees the hockey team of the same name.

“Very exciting, I think the fans had a great time, it was a good game,” said Scurto, who participated in the ceremonial first coin toss along with Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum. “Really fun to have our first football game done. It was awesome, great crowd, great energy, we had a good tailgate party across the street before the game, even though it was cold. I’m really pleased. Our team did a great job, too, operation-wise, everything ran smooth.”

The pregame festivities were pretty cool, as the Oilers’ Gold Squad dance team was escorted onto the field on motorcycles while AC/DC’s “Back in Black” was playing, followed by the player introductions and the ceremonial coin toss.

“It’s been a lot of work to get to this point, but what a fantastic turnout,” Hall said. “Folks here in Tulsa love football and it’s great to get football back here at the BOK Center. We’re an expansion team so we understand there’s a lot of good teams in this league and it’s going to be a building process, but it seems like we’re making little improvements every game. We’re very pleased with the turnout and the enthusiasm of the fans. The BOK Center is electric tonight, it’s a lot of fun.”

The loss to the Steamwheelers (3-1), a team that reached the IFL final last season, leaves the Oilers (0-3) and coach Marvin Jones still seeking their first IFL victory, but there were definitely signs of progress.

“Everybody showed up and showed out,” Jones said. “I knew it would be a tough game, this is a team that played in the championship and a lot of those players that played in the game are still there. But it kind of shows us where we’re at, what we need to do and where we need to improve at. Trust me, I got a better idea as far as what I need to do moving forward.”

Quarterback Bobby Froehlich completed 12-of-27 passes for 119 yards and four touchdowns, while also tossing two interceptions (one of which was returned by Quad City’s Darreon Jackson 49 yards for a touchdown). He also rushed four times for 13 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Crockett had four receptions for 42 yards and two TDs.

“In games like this, we throw an interception for a touchdown, we also give up a kickoff return for a touchdown, you take those 14 points away, it’s probably a little different game,” Jones said. “We’re not that good to do those things, at this point. We’re going to go back and watch the film, see what we can do better. Whatever changes I need to make personnel-wise, that’s what I’m going to do. I think we have a good core of guys. One thing I can say is they don’t quit, and that’s something you can’t coach.”

But while Tulsa’s offense has shown signs of improvement, the defense, which surrendered 33 points in the second quarter alone, leading to a 40-21 halftime deficit, wasn’t quite as good in this one. They were missing star linebacker Jordan Jones, who was serving a one-game suspension for accumulating two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the previous contest.

“Three games in a row, we’ve scored more points than we did the previous game, but the downside of that, three games in, we’ve given up more points on defense,” Harvey acknowledged. “It’s just about finding a good balance, playing hard on defense and getting shutouts and also scoring points on the offensive side, and not being inconsistent. We just got to work more on being consistent and doing the things we do well and just focus on the little things. That’s just what we got to do, keep showing up, get the little details tweaked and we’ll be a really good team.”

Playing on black turf with yellow end zones on what they’re calling the Country Cannabis Field, the Oilers fell behind early for the third straight game. After moving the ball well on the opening drive, reaching the 2-yard-line, the Oilers had to settle for a field goal try, but Jeremy Reynolds’ kick was blocked. Quad City responded by scoring on the following possession, on a 14-yard pass from E.J. Hilliard to Mike Carrigan, giving the Steamwheelers the early 7-0 advantage midway through the first quarter.

Hilliard completed 12-of-17 passes for 96 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing eight times for 27 yards and another score. Carrigan had three receptions, all touchdowns, for 42 yards.

After Quad City scored another touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, a 4-yard pass from Hilliard to C.J. Windham, Harvey blocked the ensuing PAT kick and Taylor Hawkins returned it the other way to get two points for the conversion, representing the first home score in Oilers history.

Later in the second quarter, after Hilliard’s 2-yard TD run put Quad City up 20-5, Tulsa scored its first-ever home touchdown when Froehlich connected on a 25-yard pass to Tyler Jones, pulling the Oilers to within 20-12. That’s as close as they would get as the Steamwheelers just kept scoring. A 50-yard kickoff return TD by Jerron McGaw and a 11-yard reception from Hilliard to Carrigan with one second remaining in the half put Quad City up by 19 heading into halftime, and a another TD on the first possession of the third quarter left Tulsa trailing 47-21.

Tulsa continued chasing the game in the second half, but one highlight came on the following possession when Froehlich connected with Tyler Jones for a 7-yard touchdown pass that Jones leapt up and caught as he fell over the wall into the crowd. But he held onto the ball, so it was still a TD, pulling the Oilers to within 61-36.

While things haven’t gone as well as the Oilers would like on the field, Jones isn’t worried.

“I’ll get it corrected, I believe I will, I’ve done it in the past,” he said. “I’ve been through this before, it’s not a panic mode. Just got to look at the fact that a lot of these teams have been together, they’re good teams and we have to rise up to the occasion. I like what we have, we got a great fan base, people showed up, it was an exciting, good game. We just have to do our part and I have to do my part, simple as that.”

QUAD CITY STEAMWHEELERS 68, TULSA OILERS 42

Quad City;7;33;14;14;--;68

Tulsa;0;21;9;12;--;42

First Quarter

QC – Carrigan 14 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

Second Quarter

QC – Windham 4 pass from Hilliard (kick blocked)

T – Hawkins PAT return

T – Reynolds 43 FG

QC – Hilliard 2 run (Allbaugh kick)

T – Dubose 25 pass from Froehlich (Reynolds kick)

QC – Rudd 8 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

T – Reynolds 41 FG

QC – McGaw 50 kickoff return (kick failed)

T – Crockett 9 pass from Froehlich (kick failed)

QC – Carrigan 11 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

Third Quarter

QC – Harrington 10 run (Allbaugh kick)

T – Froehlich 1 run (pass failed)

QC – Carrigan 17 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

T – Reynolds 41 FG

Fourth Quarter

QC – Jackson 49 interception return (Allbaugh kick)

T – T. Jones 7 pass from Froehlich (pass failed)

T – Crockett 4 pass from Froehlich (run failed)

QC – Harrington 7 pass from May (Allbaugh kick)