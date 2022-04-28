 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daxton Hill, Booker T. Washington grad, goes to Bengals in first round of NFL Draft

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill in action against Washington on Sept. 11 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Tony Ding, AP file

Daxton Hill, a junior safety out of Michigan and a Booker T. Washington High School graduate, was a first-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Hill, 6 feet, 190 pounds, was the 31st overall selection.

According the a story by Tribune News Service, Hill offers "a mix of athleticism, intelligence and instincts that will enable him to play every position in the defensive backfield. He will need to tamp down his tendency to gamble, but that's part of being a playmaker sometimes." 

Hill was named Gatorade player of the year for Oklahoma while at Booker T. Washington. He helped the Hornets win the Class 6A Division II state championship as a junior and earn a state-semifinal finish as a senior.

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

