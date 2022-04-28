Daxton Hill, Booker T. Washington grad, goes to Bengals in first round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the draft in need of a quarterback for the first time in nearly 20 years. The Steelers have the 20th overall pick and could use the choice to find a potential replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett are among the top prospects, but it's unclear whether they will be available by the time the Steelers are on the clock. Pittsburgh is also in need of help at wide receiver and along the defensive line. The draft will be the final one for general manager Kevin Colbert, who is retiring in May.