Dallas at Washington starts 'round-robin' for NFC East title

"These division games are almost like the rivalry games where you have Auburn-Alabama where on paper, Alabama should beat them by 20, 30 points," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "You just know with these division-slash-rivalry games that anything can happen. And we got that five weeks in a row."

Teammate Daron Payne, who played in the Iron Bowl at Alabama, said it's a similar mentality: "It's a got-to-have-it type game, and we definitely got to have this one."

Despite games against the Eagles and New York Giants on the horizon, McCarthy and Rivera are trying to keep the focus on Sunday. The tightness of the standings gets the point across.

"Every game from this point on is critical," Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence said. "We're playing for playoffs. That's the bottom line. We got high dreams, high goals, and we can't let nobody step in our way and take those away from us."

Washington is trying to go from 2-6 to NFC East champs for a second season in a row. While Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who opted out of 2020, said of Washington's domination of Dallas last year that "COVID year don't count," young players on the other side are benefitting from their last late-season run.