Chiefs aim for sixth straight win as Raiders come calling

“They are all great players, and sometimes it just takes a little bit to be, ‘OK, this is what we are going to be good at right now,’” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “From the first half of the year to the second half, are they doing things much different? I mean, you still see the same things. Maybe they are executing a little bit better and things like that, but any time I play these guys I know what I'm in for and it's going to be a tough match.”

What began as such a promising season for the Raiders is starting to spiral into another forgettable one. Their loss to the Chiefs last month came during a three-game skid, and last week's loss to Washington made it four in their past five.

Much like the Chiefs, the culprit for the Raiders has been an inconsistent offense.

Unlike the Chiefs, their defense hasn't been able to bail them out.

“In the games that have either gone down to the wire for us, or certainly the ones we've had a chance to win at the end, we started fast,” said Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, whose team has been outscored by 30 points in the first quarter.