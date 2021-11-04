Central captures middle school football title

Kehlan Corbbrey and Robert Rhine scored two touchdowns each, leading Central to a 28-12 win over Monroe for the Green Country middle school football crown Wednesday at the new Central High stadium.
Central, coached by Nate Goodman, capped an 8-0 season while Monroe, led by Keynan Farley’s two TDs, finished 6-2. The Mustangs are coached by Ernest Newby.
Goodman said Corbbey and Rhine are joined by Daron Harris, Donald Pope, Emory Smittick among standouts for the Braves, who averaged 40 points per game this season and allowed only 60 points in eight games.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.