Bill Haisten: With guts and a 357-yard run game, Jenks shocks Bixby and ends the streak

BIXBY — Typically, Bixby overwhelms opponents with physicality and textbook execution.

Even against an opponent with Jenks’ reputation and credentials, there was the belief that Bixby would do it again in Thursday’s showdown — one of the bigger regular-season games ever in Tulsa-area high school football, televised on ESPN2 and played at completely jam-packed and supercharged Spartan Stadium.

This huge event had a beautiful centerpiece: Bixby’s 58-game win streak, which had been the longest current streak in the nation.

Reminiscent of Super Bowl III (when Joe Namath’s 18-point-underdog New York Jets shocked the Baltimore Colts) and Super Bowl XLII (when Eli Manning’s six-loss New York Giants conquered Tom Brady and previously unbeaten New England), Jenks didn’t blink in the heat of the moment.

Bixby had gashed Owasso, Broken Arrow and everyone else on the schedule, having outscored nine opponents by an average of 60 points per game. There wasn’t the expectation that Jenks-Bixby would be another 77-17 sort of obliteration, but the Spartans certainly were heavy favorites.

Jenks did capture the Class 6AI championship in 2020 and 2021, however, so the current Trojan seniors don’t have underdog markers in their DNA.

When Bixby threw a punch, Jenks would counter.

When Bixby would convert on a big play, Jenks would answer.

This was highest-level sports drama.

In my lifetime of watching football, I’ve never seen any team more gashed by injuries than the 2022 Jenks Trojans, and yet Keith Riggs’ team showed up on Thursday with guts and a 357-yard run game.

The stunning halftime score: Jenks led 17-14. By the half, Bixby usually has a 50-point cushion.

An unexpectedly back-and-forth and violently hard-hitting first half was followed by a mind-blowing third period, and the end result was historic.

A fair-minded, informed person would have made Bixby a three-touchdown favorite, but Jenks marched in here and recorded one of the more impressive regular-season victories in its program’s history.

As the Trojans prevailed 38-35, Bixby’s state-record win streak has ended at 58. The previous record was 48, set by Wagoner in 2014-17.

After having outscored nine previous opponents by 541 points, the Spartans were doomed by Jenks’ third-quarter brilliance, remarkably shaky run defense and uncharacteristically sloppy mistakes.

Now 9-1 in its first Class 6AI season, Bixby hadn’t experienced a varsity football setback in 1,532 days (since an Aug. 24, 2018 season-opening loss to Jenks). During the streak, the Loren Montgomery-coached Spartans captured four 6AII titles.

Now 8-2 in spite of so many injuries, Jenks has been injected with a double-shot of fresh energy as the postseason begins.

Only six days before they bused to Bixby, the Trojans needed a phenomenal performance by QB Ike Owens, a two-touchdown rally during the fourth period and a blocked extra-point kick in overtime to overcome Broken Arrow 35-34.

When that same Broken Arrow team visited Bixby a few weeks earlier, the Spartans won by 60 points.

During the first five minutes of Thursday’s third quarter, there was an 80-yard touchdown dash by Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll, an interception of an Austin Havens pass by Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford, a 63-yard run by Carroll and a 4-yard TD by Stanford.

Ultimately, that was the deciding sequence — five minutes of dominance that pushed the Trojan lead to 31-14.

Before Thursday, Bixby hadn’t been dealt a double-digit deficit since its 2020 meeting with Jenks, during which the Spartans escaped from a 14-point hole to win 42-35.

When Riggs and his assistants review the video, they’re going to be tremendously happy with Gavin Kirby, Hudson Ball and Sam Stone. Each of those Trojans deserves a game ball for having made incredibly clutch plays during Bixby’s attempt at a fourth-quarter comeback.

With seven minutes left to play and the Trojans leading by 10 points, Bixby defenders were positioned to pounce on a Jenks fumble at the Spartan 1-yard line.

With a Bixby recovery, who knows? Two touchdowns in seven minutes? For a team that entered with a 68-point scoring average? Very plausible.

Somehow, though, Kirby — a Jenks offensive lineman — wound up with the ball, and on the next play Stanford scored for the Trojans.

On each of two Bixby onside kickoffs, the ball was loose and available for the taking. Ball recovered the first one. With less than a minute left to play, Stone recovered the second onside attempt near the Spartan sideline. It was then that the Trojans and their fans began to celebrate the end of the Bixby streak.

The Spartans aren’t going anywhere. Bixby still has to be considered the 6AI favorite, but now unbeaten Union has to feel even more confident about its championship chances and the Jenks Trojans must feel better about themselves than at any point all season.

With regard to achievement, the Jenks program still is the all-time king of Oklahoma prep football, and now the Trojans proceed with a bolstered belief that they can score a third consecutive title.

As the winning QB in a huge-upset situation, Ike Owens has channeled Joe Namath and Eli Manning.

Before Thursday night, the 6AI playoffs looked like the Bixby Invitational.

Now, as mighty Bixby finally has stumbled, the run for the 6AI gold ball has become the Bixby-Union-Jenks Classic, and it’s compelling beyond measure.