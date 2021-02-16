Bill Haisten: Unimaginable – playing football in conditions like this

So, I called a guy who played football in cold like this: Jerry Ostroski, who in 1994-2001 made 102 starts on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line.

Half of those games were played in Buffalo, and several were played in punishing conditions. If Buffalo is not clearly defined as the NFL’s coldest market, then it’s tied with Green Bay.

Including pregame activity, NFL athletes would be exposed to the conditions for more than 4½ hours. They can’t wear 10 pounds of hoodies and coats, as I did on Monday, so it’s just unfathomable to me how they’re able to endure the pain of frigid air.

“I know it sounds crazy, but when you actually live in a cold-weather city, you get acclimated to it,” Ostroski explained. “Me and the other linemen — we never wore (long) sleeves. We wanted our uniform to be as normal as possible. We would use this Scandinavian cream that looked like Crisco, and we’d rub it on our arms. As you warmed up, the cream formed a protective layer on your skin. It really did help.

“On the sideline, we would have the jet heaters and the heated benches. The heated benches were the key to everything. When you came off the field, the helmet came off. You’d put on a sideline coat and a knit hat, and you’d stay on that heated bench until it was time to go again.”