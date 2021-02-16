Bill Haisten: Unimaginable – playing football in conditions like this

At 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service reports, the Tulsa temperature had plummeted to 13-below zero.
It’s a number that’s always been branded on my brain: 13-below.
In one of the more famous of all football games — the 1967 NFL Championship game at Green Bay — the Packers defeated Dallas 21-17 and the temperature was 13-below.
Fifty-four years after it was played, the Ice Bowl remains the coldest NFL game of all time. The wind chill that day was 48-below.
I wasn’t outside when the temperature dropped to 13-below on Tuesday, but I was outside for a half-hour on Monday. I wore 10 pounds of clothes and gloves, and still, after only a few minutes of exposure to 5-degree misery, my fingertips were dying.
In May 2018, while still hospitalized after a big knee surgery, I thought about Jason White: How was he able to play so well after two major knee surgeries? His comeback included a two-season record of 24-3 as the starting quarterback and the 2003 Heisman Trophy.
On my first day back on the job, I talked with and wrote about White and his incredible rally from a torn right ACL and a torn left ACL.
On Monday, as I was outside only for a brief period, there was this thought: How on earth are football athletes able to function in cold like this?
So, I called a guy who played football in cold like this: Jerry Ostroski, who in 1994-2001 made 102 starts on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line.
Half of those games were played in Buffalo, and several were played in punishing conditions. If Buffalo is not clearly defined as the NFL’s coldest market, then it’s tied with Green Bay.
Including pregame activity, NFL athletes would be exposed to the conditions for more than 4½ hours. They can’t wear 10 pounds of hoodies and coats, as I did on Monday, so it’s just unfathomable to me how they’re able to endure the pain of frigid air.
“I know it sounds crazy, but when you actually live in a cold-weather city, you get acclimated to it,” Ostroski explained. “Me and the other linemen — we never wore (long) sleeves. We wanted our uniform to be as normal as possible. We would use this Scandinavian cream that looked like Crisco, and we’d rub it on our arms. As you warmed up, the cream formed a protective layer on your skin. It really did help.
“On the sideline, we would have the jet heaters and the heated benches. The heated benches were the key to everything. When you came off the field, the helmet came off. You’d put on a sideline coat and a knit hat, and you’d stay on that heated bench until it was time to go again.”
Ostroski is a Pennsylvania native who in 1988-91 played at the University of Tulsa (and was a 1991 All-American). During his NFL career, he would spend the offseason in Tulsa. For the most part, he’s been a Tulsan for 33 years.
“I’ve never been as cold in Tulsa as I’ve been this week,” Ostroski said. “This is different. This is serious cold.”
As a spectator, Ostroski was in Stillwater for a memorable cold-weather game — the 2013 Bedlam showdown, when OU celebrated a 33-24 victory over favored Oklahoma State. When that game kicked off, the temperature was 16 degrees (or 29 degrees warmer than it was in Tulsa on Tuesday morning).
On Thanksgiving Day 1993, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Dallas Cowboys played home games. For TU’s 28-0 loss to the Howard Schnellenberger-coached Louisville Cardinals, the temperature was 22 and the wind chill was 1. Because the old Skelly Stadium press box really wasn’t heated, media members covering the game weren’t much more comfortable than the athletes on the turf.
It’s more difficult to play football in wintry conditions, and in that press box it was even difficult to type my lead paragraph: The University of Tulsa played four quarters of foul ball and Dave Rader tasted a shutout loss for the first time in six seasons of coaching the Hurricane football team.
As TU was drubbed by Louisville, the defending Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys hosted the Miami Dolphins. The Cowboys were in their 34th season of existence, but on Thanksgiving 1993 there was for the first time an actual snowfall during a Dallas home game.
The Cowboys blocked a late field goal attempt, but for some reason Dallas defensive lineman Leon Lett attempted to recover the loose football. If he hadn’t touched the ball, the play would have been blown dead and Dallas would have prevailed 14-13.
Lett’s involvement resulted in a live-ball situation, a Dolphin recovery and a Dolphin chip-shot field goal on the final play of a 16-14 Dallas loss.
Tulsa native Tony Casillas was a participant in that game (as a Dallas defensive lineman) and also in the 1985 Bedlam game (as a Lombardi Award-winning defender for the Sooners).
For the Bedlam Ice Bowl, cold air was an issue but not the primary issue. The temperature was 23 degrees. Heavy sleet transformed the Lewis Field turf into a solid sheet of ice.
There’s never a good time for the historically cold weather we’ve had this week, but mid-February certainly is preferable to a football Saturday in Norman or Stillwater. Imagine this level of discomfort as a spectator at OU or OSU, and then imagine trying to block and tackle and catch the football in 13-below conditions.
Getting a shot of this cruel winter weather — it triples my amazement that the Packers and Cowboys not only survived a 13-below championship experience, but responded with a classic performance.