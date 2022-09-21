 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Bill Haisten: The OSSAA takes a stronger position against bad behavior

  • Updated
  • 0
OSSAA DAVID JACKSON

OSSAA director David Jackson on the bad behavior of fans: "Let’s get the administrators engaged with what’s going on in their (stadiums or fieldhouses) and with their coaches. Let’s put a stop to it." 

 Tulsa World

From a March 2008 Tulsa World sports section: During a Class 6A semifinal basketball game, several Norman High School students were incessantly profane. They barked incredibly crude insults at Sapulpa's girls.

As state high school basketball tournaments were conducted last week in Oklahoma City, most of the student sections seemed reasonably well-mannered. Some, like Norman's, were not. Within some student sections, loud profanity was common.

“We state in the rules that it is the schools’ responsibility to monitor not only their student fans, but also their adults," an Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association official said at the time. “We try to address it on an annual basis — sportsmanship and behavior. ... We always urge the schools to do the right thing.”

Urging anyone to do the right thing — it’s a soft position.

People are also reading…

There’s a great difference between hoping for something positive and doing something to make it happen.

In June, the OSSAA approved a policy that has a real and potentially sobering consequence. The policy addresses what the OSSAA describes as “egregious acts.”

If a team is connected to two such acts, the remainder of that team’s season is canceled.

Examples of “egregious acts,” according to the OSSAA: A fan or coach using extreme profanity against an official or opposing coach or player. A parent or fan being on a field or court, approaching an official in a threatening manner.

The policy took effect when OSSAA-sanctioned 2022-23 high school competitions began last month. One Oklahoma high school already has been cited for an egregious-act transgression. It occurred during a recent softball game, when an angry fan approached an umpire in a hostile manner.

If that team is connected to an additional egregious-act situation, and if it is reviewed and upheld as having been truly egregious, that team’s season would come to an unfortunately early end.

“It doesn’t have to be (committed by) the same person, but if (that school) has a second egregious act, that team is done for the season,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson explained. “Nobody wants that. In putting that bill together and putting it before our board, the last thing we want to do is hurt kids because of the actions of an adult.

“What the rule is designed to do is to get the administrators active and engaged in what’s going on. So many times, we want to wait. You hear about junk going in the stands, and you don’t want to address it until it becomes a problem. What this is designed to do is to get the administrators engaged with what’s going on in their (stadiums and fieldhouses). Let’s put a stop to it.”

Also on Jackson’s radar is the prevalence of profanity on Oklahoma’s field and courts.

“We’ve got to get with our officials who hear that stuff all the time, and we’ve got to bring it to the attention of our athletic directors, our principals and our superintendents,” Jackson said. “They don’t want it, either. We’ve got to put together a plan to address that.

“I don’t want to be lenient on (profanity). It can be controlled. We need to come up with something that is fair and gets people’s attention.”

Ethan Rolen is a veteran Tulsa-area football official, the president of the Greater Tulsa Officials Association and the OSSAA’s football mechanics coordinator.

Rolen’s stance on in-game profanity: “If (Jackson) reaches out to me, this is exactly what I’ll tell him: If (harsh profanity) is directed at an opponent or an official, it’s automatic. It’s a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. End of story. No questions asked.

“Where some of the confusion lies is if it’s directed at a teammate. If teammates are talking to each other and using inappropriate language, where’s the line on that? Where do we draw that line? Me personally, to make it easier on everybody — if you hear it, flag it.

“If I hear it but I don’t know who said it, there’s not a lot I can do with that. But if I’m certain that I heard it and I know who said it, and I can go to the coach and (identify the guilty player), then absolutely, it’s a flag.”

Or, in basketball, a technical foul.

“We all know the words that cross the line,” Rolen stated. “Do we need a list of what those words are? Maybe, but that’s going to come from (the OSSAA).”

Preceding passage of the OSSAA legislation was an incident that occurred in March. At the conclusion of a wild state tournament basketball game in Norman, Jackson recalls, a coach was “yelling and cussing at our staff for hiring (those) officials. People were still in the stands and heard all of it.”

If a comparable incident occurs during the 2022-23 season, that school’s basketball program would have committed an egregious-act violation.

After a report is submitted by the opposing team or the officials, Jackson says, the OSSAA will conduct a thorough review “before we determine that it fits the criteria of an egregious act. Too much is at stake to handle it (in a hasty manner).”

“We don’t ever want to have to enforce this,” Jackson added. “We’re doing this so that the administrators pay attention and take care of issues before they become (major) issues.”

The OSSAA’s two-strikes-and-you’re-out legislation should compel high school administrators to control or ban problematic parents, students and fans.

“That’s the intent, yes,” Jackson said. “The policy now gives them (motivation) to go to that person in the stands and say, ‘Hey, listen — if you keep this up, you’re going to hurt our team.’”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mac Engel: Ex-Oklahoma teammates Baker Mayfield and CeeDee Lamb not thriving as No. 1s in the NFL

Mac Engel: Ex-Oklahoma teammates Baker Mayfield and CeeDee Lamb not thriving as No. 1s in the NFL

FORT WORTH, Texas — College teammates at Oklahoma who entered the NFL amid projections of greatness, Baker Mayfield and CeeDee Lamb now share another characteristic. They were each forecast to be an elite No. 1 player, but may just a No. 2. (Sorry, the bathroom innuendo was unintentional.) Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, and predictably, that ...

Arch Manning, Texas’ top recruiting catch, unfazed by family legacy, sky-high expectations

Arch Manning, Texas’ top recruiting catch, unfazed by family legacy, sky-high expectations

NEW ORLEANS — Homecoming win secured in dominant fashion on a humid Friday night, Arch Manning joined the postgame handshake line but didn’t exactly blend in, towering above at 6-foot-4. Despite his unpretentious manner, he also loomed metaphorically — as the nation’s No. 1-ranked high school recruit and third-generation prodigy of football’s preeminent quarterback family. He is the grandson ...

Mac Engel: Comedian Bill Burr weighs in on the Cowboys: ‘We know what your problem is’

Mac Engel: Comedian Bill Burr weighs in on the Cowboys: ‘We know what your problem is’

FORT WORTH, Texas — During his appearance at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night, comedian Bill Burr asked the 15,000 in attendance about the state of Dallas Cowboys. “How ya’ going to be this year?” he said in his terse, Bostonian accent with an evil chuckle. This was the night before the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener. (WRITER’S NOTE: It’s not by design that for the second time in ...

J. Brady McCollough: How Lincoln Riley's hot USC start affects Nebraska, Urban Meyer

J. Brady McCollough: How Lincoln Riley's hot USC start affects Nebraska, Urban Meyer

The day's biggest headlines were written Saturday morning in America's heartland before a minute of football had been played, when a confluence of unfortunate events led to a rowdy crowd of Nebraska fans feeding the ever-hungry ego of college football's most controversial iconic former head coach. "We want Urban!" they chanted toward the smug and smiling Urban Meyer, who had his back to the ...

Vahe Gregorian: ‘Rewiring our brain’: Why the upstart (and 2-0) Kansas Jayhawks will keep improving

Vahe Gregorian: ‘Rewiring our brain’: Why the upstart (and 2-0) Kansas Jayhawks will keep improving

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In the wake of its exhilarating 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia last week, Kansas football is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and leads the nation in scoring (55.5) points a game. Quarterback Jalon Daniels stood No. 3 on the “Week 2 Heisman Hype” list of my estimable friend Dennis Dodd, the national college football writer for CBS Sports. And second-year coach Lance ...

Meet Raleek Brown, a California youth football legend churning toward USC fame

Meet Raleek Brown, a California youth football legend churning toward USC fame

LOS ANGELES — Sometimes, you just know. You feel it deep in your gut. Not so much an instinct as an instant, unimpeachable sense of certainty so clear nothing could convince you otherwise. That's how Mori Sue'sue felt seeing Raleek Brown on a football field. He just knew. He knew before warmups of that first Little League All-Star tryout were finished. He knew by the way Brown moved at just 12 ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra Points podcast: We're just gonna have to all get used to it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert