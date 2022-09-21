Bill Haisten: The OSSAA takes a stronger position against bad behavior

From a March 2008 Tulsa World sports section: During a Class 6A semifinal basketball game, several Norman High School students were incessantly profane. They barked incredibly crude insults at Sapulpa's girls.

As state high school basketball tournaments were conducted last week in Oklahoma City, most of the student sections seemed reasonably well-mannered. Some, like Norman's, were not. Within some student sections, loud profanity was common.

“We state in the rules that it is the schools’ responsibility to monitor not only their student fans, but also their adults," an Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association official said at the time. “We try to address it on an annual basis — sportsmanship and behavior. ... We always urge the schools to do the right thing.”

Urging anyone to do the right thing — it’s a soft position.

There’s a great difference between hoping for something positive and doing something to make it happen.

In June, the OSSAA approved a policy that has a real and potentially sobering consequence. The policy addresses what the OSSAA describes as “egregious acts.”

If a team is connected to two such acts, the remainder of that team’s season is canceled.

Examples of “egregious acts,” according to the OSSAA: A fan or coach using extreme profanity against an official or opposing coach or player. A parent or fan being on a field or court, approaching an official in a threatening manner.

The policy took effect when OSSAA-sanctioned 2022-23 high school competitions began last month. One Oklahoma high school already has been cited for an egregious-act transgression. It occurred during a recent softball game, when an angry fan approached an umpire in a hostile manner.

If that team is connected to an additional egregious-act situation, and if it is reviewed and upheld as having been truly egregious, that team’s season would come to an unfortunately early end.

“It doesn’t have to be (committed by) the same person, but if (that school) has a second egregious act, that team is done for the season,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson explained. “Nobody wants that. In putting that bill together and putting it before our board, the last thing we want to do is hurt kids because of the actions of an adult.

“What the rule is designed to do is to get the administrators active and engaged in what’s going on. So many times, we want to wait. You hear about junk going in the stands, and you don’t want to address it until it becomes a problem. What this is designed to do is to get the administrators engaged with what’s going on in their (stadiums and fieldhouses). Let’s put a stop to it.”

Also on Jackson’s radar is the prevalence of profanity on Oklahoma’s field and courts.

“We’ve got to get with our officials who hear that stuff all the time, and we’ve got to bring it to the attention of our athletic directors, our principals and our superintendents,” Jackson said. “They don’t want it, either. We’ve got to put together a plan to address that.

“I don’t want to be lenient on (profanity). It can be controlled. We need to come up with something that is fair and gets people’s attention.”

Ethan Rolen is a veteran Tulsa-area football official, the president of the Greater Tulsa Officials Association and the OSSAA’s football mechanics coordinator.

Rolen’s stance on in-game profanity: “If (Jackson) reaches out to me, this is exactly what I’ll tell him: If (harsh profanity) is directed at an opponent or an official, it’s automatic. It’s a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. End of story. No questions asked.

“Where some of the confusion lies is if it’s directed at a teammate. If teammates are talking to each other and using inappropriate language, where’s the line on that? Where do we draw that line? Me personally, to make it easier on everybody — if you hear it, flag it.

“If I hear it but I don’t know who said it, there’s not a lot I can do with that. But if I’m certain that I heard it and I know who said it, and I can go to the coach and (identify the guilty player), then absolutely, it’s a flag.”

Or, in basketball, a technical foul.

“We all know the words that cross the line,” Rolen stated. “Do we need a list of what those words are? Maybe, but that’s going to come from (the OSSAA).”

Preceding passage of the OSSAA legislation was an incident that occurred in March. At the conclusion of a wild state tournament basketball game in Norman, Jackson recalls, a coach was “yelling and cussing at our staff for hiring (those) officials. People were still in the stands and heard all of it.”

If a comparable incident occurs during the 2022-23 season, that school’s basketball program would have committed an egregious-act violation.

After a report is submitted by the opposing team or the officials, Jackson says, the OSSAA will conduct a thorough review “before we determine that it fits the criteria of an egregious act. Too much is at stake to handle it (in a hasty manner).”

“We don’t ever want to have to enforce this,” Jackson added. “We’re doing this so that the administrators pay attention and take care of issues before they become (major) issues.”

The OSSAA’s two-strikes-and-you’re-out legislation should compel high school administrators to control or ban problematic parents, students and fans.

“That’s the intent, yes,” Jackson said. “The policy now gives them (motivation) to go to that person in the stands and say, ‘Hey, listen — if you keep this up, you’re going to hurt our team.’”