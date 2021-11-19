Bill Haisten: Rovaughn Banks’ poise and late TD pass launch Union to the 6AI finale

In real time, the Broken Arrow-Union first half lasted only 49 minutes. I’m sure it was the fastest half of football I’ve ever covered. While Union mustered only 103 total yards, Broken Arrow had minus-3.

The final three Tiger possessions of the half began at the Broken Arrow 3, at the Broken Arrow 23 and at the Broken Arrow 2, and the combined net yardage amounted to minus-22.

A 10-0 deficit typically doesn’t feel insurmountable for the trailing squad, but after Junior Smith scored on a 2-yard sweep four minutes into the third period, it felt like Josh Blankenship’s Tigers were in real trouble.

Forty-one seconds later, the game changed. Broken Arrow’s Maurion Horn, a Texas Tech commit, rolled to his left, found an opening and sprinted 74 yards for a TD that electrified the big crowd from BA.

At the 8:09 mark of the fourth quarter, Broken Arrow surged to a 14-10 advantage when Sterling Ramsey found RJ Spears-Jennings with a 39-yard, perfectly lofted touchdown toss. Broken Arrow had the momentum. Union had Banks.

During a timeout, Fridrich made eye contact with Union offensive coordinator Dub Maddox and said, “Let’s put it in the hands of Rovaughn Banks and Junior Smith and let them win it for us.”