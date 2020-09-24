Bill Haisten: Pain-free Gil Cloud savors a new Rogers stadium and more TPS football

On Thursday night, the Rogers Ropers played for the first time in their new, on-campus facility – Henry Frnka Jr. Field at Will Rogers Stadium. Cloud was the happiest man on the property, and not only because his alma mater finally has a cool stadium.

Cloud was equal parts pleased to celebrate a big night at Rogers and relieved to have entered another weekend of football for Tulsa Public Schools squads.

As coronavirus-related cancellations are unfortunately common around the state, there were cancellations thus far of only two games involving the nine TPS varsity programs.

“Here we are, now in late September, and in July I never thought we would reach this point,” Cloud said. “And then three weeks ago, when Tulsa’s (COVID-19 statistics) were high, I thought we were done.

“The numbers are a little better now, and we’re getting ready for more football. It’s a tribute to our coaches and kids – the way they’ve taken care of themselves and practiced social distancing. We’ll get through this weekend and then hope we can play next week.”