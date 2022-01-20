Bill Haisten: For Elven Lindblad, a 1987 call led to a 600-game ESPN ride with Ron Franklin

“From Chris Lincoln and others, I guess Ron heard good things about me,” Lindblad recalls. “Ron wanted to know if the ESPN situation was something that might interest me.”

In 1987-2011, in the press boxes of famous football venues and at courtside in renowned basketball arenas, Lindblad and Franklin sat shoulder-to-shoulder for nearly 600 ESPN telecasts. Lindblad’s headset had a split feed so he could hear Franklin in one ear and production personnel in the other.

Franklin died at 79 on Tuesday in Austin, Texas, due to what has been reported as COVID-related pneumonia. He was a Mississippi native. At Tulsa’s KVOO (which eventually became KJRH), Franklin was the sports director in 1967-71.

After learning that Franklin had passed away, the 68-year-old Lindblad was staggered by the news and flooded with memories.

“Ron always knew how to let the telecast breathe,” Lindblad said. “He never talked too much. He let the pictures and crowd noise tell the story. He was masterful at knowing what to say, and also at knowing when to say nothing.”