Bill Haisten: For Elven Lindblad, a 1987 call led to a 600-game ESPN ride with Ron Franklin

As Elven Lindblad attended Will Rogers High School in 1968-71, he was a sports fanatic who would go to high school games throughout the Tulsa area.
Lindblad became a KVOO channel 2 contributor, calling the sports desk and sharing scores. On the receiving end of those calls was Ron Franklin, KVOO’s young sports director.
“I guess I made a good impression on Ron,” Lindblad said this week. “He liked the details I would provide. I never dreamed what it would lead to.”
Known for most of his life as “Big E", the 6-foot-4 Lindblad became a sports statistician while younger brother Ed Lindblad played basketball at the University of Tulsa in 1977-81. Elven Lindblad had a part-time role at the Tulsa World and secured steady work both in radio and television, and during the ’80s he was a production assistant on Tulsa Cable’s “Sportscene” staff.
After leaving Tulsa, Franklin worked for two Houston television stations and became the radio voice of the Texas Longhorns. He never forgot Lindblad, the pleasant Tulsa kid who had been such a valuable resource.
In 1987, there was another Lindblad-Franklin phone connection, and this one changed Lindblad’s life. Franklin had just been hired by ESPN for college football and basketball play-by-play, and he called Lindblad with the offer of becoming his every-game statistician.
“From Chris Lincoln and others, I guess Ron heard good things about me,” Lindblad recalls. “Ron wanted to know if the ESPN situation was something that might interest me.”
In 1987-2011, in the press boxes of famous football venues and at courtside in renowned basketball arenas, Lindblad and Franklin sat shoulder-to-shoulder for nearly 600 ESPN telecasts. Lindblad’s headset had a split feed so he could hear Franklin in one ear and production personnel in the other.
Franklin died at 79 on Tuesday in Austin, Texas, due to what has been reported as COVID-related pneumonia. He was a Mississippi native. At Tulsa’s KVOO (which eventually became KJRH), Franklin was the sports director in 1967-71.
After learning that Franklin had passed away, the 68-year-old Lindblad was staggered by the news and flooded with memories.
“Ron always knew how to let the telecast breathe,” Lindblad said. “He never talked too much. He let the pictures and crowd noise tell the story. He was masterful at knowing what to say, and also at knowing when to say nothing.”
Franklin’s reputation was tarnished first in 2005, when during a Notre Dame-Purdue telecast he made a comment to sideline reporter Holly Rowe that was considered mean-spirited; and again in January 2011, when, during a production meeting, he reportedly said something harsh to sideline reporter Jeannine Edwards.
That meeting preceded the OU-Connecticut Fiesta Bowl game, during which Franklin was scheduled to have done play-by-play for ESPN Radio. After he and Lindblad arrived in Arizona for the assignment, ESPN fired Franklin.
Franklin apologized to Rowe and to Edwards, Lindblad says now.
“There was more to those situations than what has been reported. I’ll just say that,” Lindblad said. “The Ron Franklin I knew was very kind, very professional and a wonderful man.”
Franklin’s final two ESPN telecasts were on Christmas Eve 2010, when the University of Tulsa football team thrashed Hawaii 62-35 in the Hawaii Bowl; and on New Year’s Eve 2010, when Florida State defeated South Carolina in the Chik-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.
Former Kansas coach Mike Gottfried was the analyst who had the longest football run with Franklin and Lindblad. In basketball, Franklin most frequently was paired with Jon Sundvold and Fran Fraschilla.
With Lindblad at his side, Franklin called ESPN’s Saturday prime-time football games that usually involved SEC, Big Ten and Big Eight/Big 12 teams. “We did a lot of Peyton Manning games and Eli Manning games,” Lindblad remembers.
I’ve known Lindblad for 25 years, but it wasn’t until this week that I thought to ask about his most memorable ESPN assignments with Franklin.
Football: For ESPN Radio, on Jan. 4, 2006, the Texas-Southern Cal BCS championship game. A 41-38 Longhorn victory as Vince Young ended Southern Cal’s 34-game win streak.
Basketball: On March 11, 2007, there was Kansas’ 88-84 overtime triumph over Texas in the Big 12 Tournament championship game. Texas’ Kevin Durant scored 37 points. Kansas rallied from a 22-point deficit. “(Franklin) said it was hard to stay focused on the announcing because the game’s intensity gave him goosebumps,” Lindblad says.
Lindblad’s football weekend routine would include an extremely early Sunday flight back to Tulsa so that he and wife Carole could attend First Baptist Church services in Broken Arrow. Before Carole died in 2017, the Lindblads were married for 34 years. Lindblad now is in a relationship that he describes as being pretty serious, and he works in the home-health industry.
“I love it. It’s so completely different for me, but I really enjoy it,” Lindblad said. “We help people (obtain) home-health services for people who need it. If you want a football analogy, I’m the center — the big guy in the middle who starts the process. I’m the one who snaps the ball on the process.”
While Lindblad no longer has a sports gig, he remains inextricably linked to the sports world and will always be defined by his 24-year partnership with Franklin.
“Ron was like a big brother figure to me,” Lindblad said. “I looked up to him. He was a warm and loving person, and he was always very kind and encouraging to young people just starting in the business.”