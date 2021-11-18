Bill Haisten: BA-Union adds another chapter to the extensive Blankenship-Fridrich history

Not since 1997 — Josh’s junior season at Union — had a Bill Blankenship-coached team been eliminated in the first round of a postseason.

The Blankenship-Fridrich relationship dates to 1993, when Bill hired Fridrich for a nine-year run as a Union defensive assistant. During three of those seasons (1996-98), Josh was Bill’s quarterback.

After Union won the 2005 6A championship, Bill Blankenship resigned and pursued opportunities in college football. As the Owasso head man in 2006, Fridrich drove the Rams to 10 wins and the state semifinals. In 2007, Blankenship joined the University of Tulsa staff, while Fridrich became the Union head coach.

Combined, the Blankenships and Fridrich have quite the collection of state championship rings: six for B. Blankenship, five for Fridrich and five for J. Blankenship. The younger Blankenship got his titles as a Bill Blankenship Union assistant in 2004 and 2005, and as a Fridrich Union assistant in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

At the head-coaching level of high school football, I’ve never seen this many connect-the-dots storylines.

“I really hadn’t thought about all of those ties,” Bill said. “You’re right. It’s pretty crazy.”