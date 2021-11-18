Bill Haisten: BA-Union adds another chapter to the extensive Blankenship-Fridrich history

In a Class 6AI football semifinal on Friday, Josh Blankenship’s Broken Arrow Tigers challenge Kirk Fridrich’s Union Redhawks.
The game is played at Owasso Stadium — Bill Blankenship’s home venue since 2017.
Fridrich and the Blankenships: You won’t find three head football coaches with more of an interlocking history. As the head coaches at three of the state’s elite football schools, they all play each other every regular season. On a frequent basis, these schools cross paths during the postseason.
Plus, all three coaches were University of Tulsa football athletes. The Blankenships were Golden Hurricane quarterbacks, while Fridrich was a nose guard who played for three different head coaches (Don Morton, George Henshaw and Dave Rader).
As the Blankenships and Fridrich are inextricably linked, they have an extensive knowledge of each other’s personalities and coaching tendencies. As we all moved from the Broken Arrow-Owasso review to the Broken Arrow-Union preview, I started to think about Bill Blankenship’s role in the high-stakes clash of the Tigers and Redhawks — or whether he would have a role at all.
I wondered whether Bill might be a Broken Arrow consultant this week, and whether his fingerprints might be on his son’s game plan.
I wondered whether former Union coach Bill Blankenship would assist former Union quarterback Josh Blankenship in the attempt to defeat current Union coach Kirk Fridrich.
“Josh and I have had conversations,” Bill reports, “but nothing beyond what I would have with any other coach. We haven’t watched film together.
“I’m just being a dad. I don’t think Josh needs my advice on this one. He certainly didn’t need my advice last week.”
As a pronounced underdog against Owasso last week, Josh successfully rolled the dice on three trick plays. Broken Arrow rallied from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun Owasso 41-40. During the regular season, Owasso bashed the Tigers 42-3.
Union defeated Broken Arrow 38-28 during the regular season and takes an eight-game win streak into the rematch. In the other 6AI semifinal, defending champion Jenks faces Mustang in Oklahoma City.
When Josh Blankenship was introduced as the new Tiger coach in January, the Patriot Bowl — the annual Broken Arrow-Owasso rivalry game — was a discussion topic.
“The Patriot Bowl is fun,” Bill said at the time. “What worries me a little is if we see each other in the playoffs.”
A Father vs. Son postseason game, Bill explained, would be especially tough because someone’s season would end. Last week, Bill’s season ended.
“It’s even more difficult than I thought it would be,” Bill says now. “Then again, I didn’t expect to be on this end of it.”
Not since 1997 — Josh’s junior season at Union — had a Bill Blankenship-coached team been eliminated in the first round of a postseason.
The Blankenship-Fridrich relationship dates to 1993, when Bill hired Fridrich for a nine-year run as a Union defensive assistant. During three of those seasons (1996-98), Josh was Bill’s quarterback.
After Union won the 2005 6A championship, Bill Blankenship resigned and pursued opportunities in college football. As the Owasso head man in 2006, Fridrich drove the Rams to 10 wins and the state semifinals. In 2007, Blankenship joined the University of Tulsa staff, while Fridrich became the Union head coach.
Combined, the Blankenships and Fridrich have quite the collection of state championship rings: six for B. Blankenship, five for Fridrich and five for J. Blankenship. The younger Blankenship got his titles as a Bill Blankenship Union assistant in 2004 and 2005, and as a Fridrich Union assistant in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
At the head-coaching level of high school football, I’ve never seen this many connect-the-dots storylines.
“I really hadn’t thought about all of those ties,” Bill said. “You’re right. It’s pretty crazy.”
In the Owasso Wellness Center (the football complex at the north end of Owasso Stadium), Bill Blankenship’s second-floor office faces the field and is outfitted with a balcony. On Friday night, that office becomes, in effect, a luxury suite from which the game will be watched by Bill and Angie Blankenship along with Josh’s family.
“Angie will actually be there for this one,” Bill states. Because of the stress of having her husband compete against her son, Angie did not attend either of this season’s Broken Arrow-Owasso games.
On the day before the Broken Arrow-Owasso regular-season contest, Josh and his wife Lindsay were in Colorado to finalize the adoption of three children. Josh and Lindsay now have seven kids.
What a great career break, for Josh to have played and worked for such winners. Bill Blankenship’s high school record is 219-37. Fridrich’s is 198-52. Josh Blankenship’s football wherewithal has been shaped by championship figures, and on Friday he’ll coach his guts out in the bid to conquer Fridrich’s hot Redhawk squad.
At the same time, during the three hours it takes to determine a Broken Arrow-Union winner, Fridrich won’t care whether the opposing coach is a Blankenship or a Jackson or a Jones.
This one should be intense. A few teeth may be loosened. When time expires, the coaches will find each other for a midfield handshake or hug.
Next season, it happens all over again.