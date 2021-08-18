Barry Lewis: Major preseason football events set this week

It’s the biggest week of the preseason and the last week for those teams that open next week.
This week provides the only preseason test against an opponent for those teams that are playing in Zero Week. At the Union Gridiron Classic on Thursday at Tuttle Stadium, Westmoore will face Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber at 6:30 in a half-game, followed by Owasso against Bentonville (Arkansas) at 7:30 p.m., and Union hosts Edmond Santa Fe at 8:30 p.m. Union/Santa Fe will be a rematch of Santa Fe’s 21-14 win in last year’s Class 6AI semifinals after Union won 10-3 in overtime during the preseason.
“It will be fun to see fans in our new stadium,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “It’s our dress rehearsal.”
The 79th edition of Tulsa Public Schools’ All-City Preview features action Thursday night at Rogers and Webster, and Friday the finals will be at LaFortune Stadium. For more on the All-City, look at the chart on this page.
On Friday, the Jenks Trojan Preview at Allan Trimble Stadium will open with scrimmages from 5-6 p.m. Muskogee then meets five-time defending 5A state champion Midwest City Carl Albert in the opening half-game.
“That’s a great matchup for us to be able to evaluate where we are,” Muskogee coach Travis Hill said Wednesday at the Tulsa World Fall Sports Photo Day at LaFortune Stadium.
Muskogee/MWC Carl Albert will be followed by defending 6AI state champion Jenks against Booker T. Washington, and Jenks winds up the night against Bartlesville.
“It’s going to be a great night, a great opportunity to evaluate our team and see where we’re at, and get some great scrimmage reps,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said.
Also on Friday at the Bixby Fall Classic, scrimmages will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the following half-games — Sapulpa against Enid at 6:20 p.m., three-time defending 6AII champion Bixby against Broken Arrow at 7:20 p.m., and Bixby hosts Sallisaw at 8:20 p.m.
“You want to get an idea what we need to get fixed going into district play — that’s the coach-speak,” Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said at World Photo Day. “But truth be told, I want to win it.
“There’s no negative to winning those things, anything we can do to reinforce all the stuff we’re trying to tell these guys. If we can look up at the end of the scrimmage and it says we’ve won it, I think that means something. If we don’t, it still is a scrimmage, so there’s all kinds of ways to move forward, but it would definitely nice to win.And Friday’s preseason schedule also includes the second annual Pioneer Woman Classic in Pawhuska. Scrimmages start at 5 p.m., followed by defending 3A champion Holland Hall facing Sperry at 7 p.m. and Pawhuska hosting Rejoice Christian at 8:30 p.m.
Castillo on USA teamBartlesville sophomore David Castillo has been chosen for the 12-man USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team. The team will train in Houston through Thursday and then will compete in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship scheduled for Aug. 23-29 in Xalapa, Mexico.
Thanks, MemorialAfter a brief downpour 15 to 30 minutes before the event, about 300 area athletes and coaches attended the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day. Thanks to Memorial High School, Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson and Memorial AD Mark Dover for hosting the event. The date and site for the Winter Photo Day in October will be announced soon.
Report your scoresCoaches in football, softball, volleyball, cross country and fall baseball are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On Tuesday and Friday nights, results can also be called in to 1-800-944-7529 or 918-581-8355.
Athletes of the weekThe World will start selecting athletes of the week in fall sports in two weeks. Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays.
Special sectionAn eight-page High School Football Preview for the 2021 season will be published in Sunday’s Tulsa World.