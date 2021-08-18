Barry Lewis: Major preseason football events set this week

Muskogee/MWC Carl Albert will be followed by defending 6AI state champion Jenks against Booker T. Washington, and Jenks winds up the night against Bartlesville.

“It’s going to be a great night, a great opportunity to evaluate our team and see where we’re at, and get some great scrimmage reps,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said.

Also on Friday at the Bixby Fall Classic, scrimmages will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the following half-games — Sapulpa against Enid at 6:20 p.m., three-time defending 6AII champion Bixby against Broken Arrow at 7:20 p.m., and Bixby hosts Sallisaw at 8:20 p.m.

“You want to get an idea what we need to get fixed going into district play — that’s the coach-speak,” Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said at World Photo Day. “But truth be told, I want to win it.