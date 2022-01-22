Analysis: NFL moving closer to 1st female head coach

"We asked basically everybody that, including all the head coaches, and I think the general agreement is that it is going to happen," Jane Skinner Goodell said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. "I think the important thing that everybody seemed to point out was that it has to happen organically and it has to be a good fit, right? It's going to happen. That job opening is going to have that right candidate who happens to be a woman and hopefully it works. ... I do think it's in the probably near future. I would never venture a guess as to when, but everybody, including the women, want it to happen in the right way so it's the right person at the right time."