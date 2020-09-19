Focus is on does as bowhunting season nears

Just over 3,000 more does amounts to a lot of deer, especially when they are does that can be removed from the breeding population in the autumn months.

“When most of our does are throwing twins that 3,000 deer can turn into 9,000 deer in a hurry,” he said.

Bowhunters won’t see a change in regulations for archery harvest. It will remain zone-specific but with a season-long limit of six deer, no more than two of which may be antlered.

Rifle season and muzzle loader season hunters will see an increase in some zones where the may take four antlerless deer instead of the two previously allowed.

However, bowhunters in population-heavy zones, especially the western half of the state in zones 2, 7 and 8 (excluding the Panhandle zone) are encouraged to take does to round out their season limit a bit more.

“The main message we’re sending to people this year is kind of switching back from ‘hunters in the know let them grow,’ to ‘hunters in the know take a doe,’” he said.

Kelly Bostian

