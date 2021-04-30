Five first-period goals carry Oilers to 6-3 victory

In the second period, Greg Burmaster took advantage of an open net to put the Oilers up 6-1 at 4:17.

Despite the strong start, Murray was not counting the game as a win until it was over. He remembers the Oilers dropping a 4-1 lead over Rapid City just a week ago.

“It is nice to have one of those games,” Murray said of the win. “Not that it is a slam dunk, especially the way things have been going lately. I still did not feel comfortable at 5-0. There was 55 minutes left in the game. The stuff that has been happening to us lately, you can’t take anything for granted.”

But this time the team stayed the course and Murray liked their play overall.

“I thought there were good things,” he said. “Our penalty kill was really strong and that kind of helped us. “Our power play, we did not need it tonight, but we have to be better on the power play.

“We played hard and limited their opportunities throughout the game.”

In the final period, the Grizzlies grabbed one more goal on a shot by Matthew Boucher, his fifth against the Oilers this season.

Utah returns to the BOK Center on Saturday for a rematch and Murray knows his team can always do better.