Five first-period goals carry Oilers to 6-3 victory

Call it pent-up frustration. Maybe it was anger over a season of inconsistency and missed opportunities.
Whatever it was, the Tulsa Oilers finally had enough, and on Friday night exploded with five first-period goals on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Utah Grizzles at the BOK Center.
“It was as good as you can get, I guess,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of the team's start. “We had five goals in the first 6 minutes and 44 seconds. That is remarkable.”
Just 23 seconds into the game, Adam Pleskach started the scoring onslaught with a goal off a rebound. The veteran team captain followed up with another goal at 3:08 with a shot that went behind Grizzles goalie Garrett Metcalf — who was out of position — for a 2-0 lead.
Just 52 seconds later, Curtis Leonard, who came to Tulsa from Fort Wayne, logged his first Oilers goal. Charlie Sampair, who scored an assist on Pleskach’s second goal, fired in his eighth of the season at 6:05 for a 4-0 Tulsa lead. That led the Grizzles to make a goalie change.
However, that did not stop the home team as Alex Kromm scored 39 seconds later on goalie Peyton Jones and the Oilers were up 5-0.
Utah's Ryan Lowney ended the Oilers' scoring string at 7:03, scoring on Oilers goalie Hayden Hawkey, and the period ended with Tulsa leading 5-1.
In the second period, Greg Burmaster took advantage of an open net to put the Oilers up 6-1 at 4:17.
Despite the strong start, Murray was not counting the game as a win until it was over. He remembers the Oilers dropping a 4-1 lead over Rapid City just a week ago.
“It is nice to have one of those games,” Murray said of the win. “Not that it is a slam dunk, especially the way things have been going lately. I still did not feel comfortable at 5-0. There was 55 minutes left in the game. The stuff that has been happening to us lately, you can’t take anything for granted.”
But this time the team stayed the course and Murray liked their play overall.
“I thought there were good things,” he said. “Our penalty kill was really strong and that kind of helped us. “Our power play, we did not need it tonight, but we have to be better on the power play.
“We played hard and limited their opportunities throughout the game.”
In the final period, the Grizzlies grabbed one more goal on a shot by Matthew Boucher, his fifth against the Oilers this season.
Utah returns to the BOK Center on Saturday for a rematch and Murray knows his team can always do better.
“I am very critical of my team, so there is always room for improvement in different areas,” he said. “But I thought we did a good job.”
OILERS 6, GRIZZLIES 3
Utah;1;1;1;--;3
Tulsa;5;1;0;--;6
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Pleskach 18 (Lane, Sampair) :23. 2, Tulsa, Pleskach 19 (Sampair) 3:08. 3, Tulsa, Leonard 1 (unassisted) 4:44. 4, Tulsa, Sampair 8 (Pleskach, Lane) 6:05. 5, Tulsa, Kromm 3 (Brooks) 6:44. 6, Utah, Lowney 9 (Boucher) 7:03. Penalties: Utah, Pare (high sticking) 10:09. Utah, Jenkins (unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:10. Utah, Zahn (unsportsmanlike conduct double minor) 13:10. Tulsa, Llewellyn (unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:10. Tulsa, McKee (unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:10. Tulsa, Landrigan (charging) 17:52.
Second Period: 7, Tulsa, Burmaster 10 (Kromm) 4:17. 8, Utah, Hodgson 3 (Barron, Lowney) 13:48. Penalties: Utah, Boucher (high sticking) :31. Utah, Bradley (tripping) 1:39. Tulsa, Brassard (holding) 11:19.
Third Period: 9, Utah, Boucher 20 (Zahn) 15:40. Penalties: Tulsa, Taylor (tripping) 2:53. Tulsa, Lane (tripping) 9:27. Utah, Pare (high sticking) 19:12.
Power Plays: Utah, 0-4. Tulsa, 0-5.
Shots: Utah, 13-17-11—41. Tulsa, 13-9-9—31.
Saves: Utah, Metcalf 3-0-0—3, Jones 5-8-9—22. Tulsa, Hawkey 12-16-10—38.
Referee: Sam Heidemann. A: 2,868.