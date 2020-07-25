Lake levels remain at or near normal levels in most northeast Oklahoma lakes, and guides, game wardens and anglers are reporting good fishing all around in spite of mid-day heat.
Fishing for white bass schooling on mid-lake humps with jigs, jigging spoons or spinners is reported good on most reservoirs but especially in the Grand River drainage. Crappie fishing 12 to 15 feet deep in brush piles is good in most lakes and fishing for the variety of catfish species is reported good at nearly every water body.
Topping the list of catches this week — aside from another world-record paddlefish caught at Keystone Lake — is a lake-record walleye certified at Oologah Lake.
Bret Kaltenbach landed the fish Thursday and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation certified the weight at 7.19 pounds with a length of 26.5 inches and girth of 14.5 inches. The previous lake record was 6.5 pounds.
The state-record walleye weighed 12.8 pounds, was 30.4 inches long and was caught in Robert S. Kerr reservoir in 2004.
Action on Skiatook for hybrid striped bass declined slightly in recent weeks, with fishing reported only as “fair” with fish at 20 to 30 feet deep hitting cut bait, live shad and jigging spoons.
Slower fishing apparently was not an issue for Joshua Salingue, 19, who landed a fish that unofficially weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces. His grandparents, Phill Parrish and Claudia Watkins, reported that he caught the fish on a white jig about 15 feet deep.
