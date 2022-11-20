First-time champions cruise to crisp Route 66 Marathon victory

The Williams Route 66 Marathon crowned two first-time marathon champions Sunday morning as more than 4,300 runners descended into downtown Tulsa.

Overall champion Korey R. Larson, 39, of Norman, clocked in a 2:30:41 race to best the second-place finisher, Eric London, by more than nine minutes.

Larson, a former Division I cross country runner at Coastal Carolina University and Air National Guardsman, had run four marathons prior to his Sunday victory.

“I’m originally from New York, came to Norman and really had been out of running for about a decade since college,” Larson said. “I got in with a great running group attached to OK Runner in Norman, and that was about six years ago. I’ve sort of been building up to this.”

The outside temperature at the start of the race was 22 degrees with about a 5 mile-per-hour south wind. By Larson’s finish, it jumped to about 35.

“It was a little chilly at the start, but you sort of put up with that for really what what was unbelievable conditions for the finish,” Larson said. “Minimal wind and nice cold temperatures.”

Larson maintained about a 5:45 mile pace throughout the duration of the race.

“I was back, probably in second, third until about mile 16 and passed the individual that was in the lead there and really just kind of got into a good rhythm for the next 10 miles,” Larson said.

Jennifer Chintala was the women’s champion. The 44-year old from Geneva, Illinois, finished in three hours, 10 minutes and 16 seconds.

“I started (running) about eight years ago,” Chintala said. “I was a high school runner, but I wasn’t very good. I had a coach once tell me I wasn’t cut out to do long-distance running.”

“I hope that he would just say ‘You know what? Good for you for not giving up.’”

Team Tensegrity, led by three-time Ironman champion and local Jessica Jones Lasley, won the relay with a time of 3:06:51.

Lasley’s daughter, Gwyneth Meyers, ran the relay with her mother three weeks after the Bishop Kelley sophomore won her second consecutive 5A cross country state championship.

“It was just really fun to be able to run with my mom and some family friends,” Meyers said.

Twelve-year old Izzy Truitt, a homeschool student from Coweta, was the youngest member of the winning relay team.

“It felt pretty good, a lot better than I thought it would be,” Truitt said.

Chris O’Hare, 31, of Tulsa won the half-marathon in one hour, nine minutes and 40 seconds.

Diane Johnson, a 30-year old dietician also from Tulsa, won the women’s half-marathon at 1:20:44 and was the ninth overall finisher in the race.

“I’m one of those who has been running since high school, so a long time. … Cross country was always a little bit of a struggle for me. I always loved track, because I like the predictability,” Johnson said. “But hills pay the bills.”

Johnson finished second in the same category at the 2021 Route 66 Marathon.

“It was so fun, just trying to breathe, just trying to keep steady and keep rolling a little bit faster and faster,” Johnson said. “It’s always a good feeling to cross the finish line and get to break the tape.”