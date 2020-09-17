FC Tulsa's scheduled Saturday road match postponed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FC Tulsa's road match scheduled for Saturday night at Rio Grande Valley FC has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the RGVFC organization.

The match will only be rescheduled if it affects the outcome of a playoff berth. Tulsa leads Austin Bold FC by one point for the second and final playoff spot in the United Soccer League's Group D. Both teams have a potential four matches remaining.

San Antonio FC clinched the Group D title with a 3-2 win over Austin on Wednesday. Austin also had a match postponed last Saturday against RGVFC, but that has been rescheduled for Sept. 30.

Tulsa's remaining three games are scheduled at home at ONEOK Field, starting Sept. 26 against San Antonio.

Barry Lewis 918-581-8393 barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

