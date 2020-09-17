 Skip to main content
FC Tulsa's scheduled Saturday road match postponed

OKC Energy FC forward Cordell Cato and FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon (13) battle for the ball during their game at ONEOK Field Sept. 12, 2020. The teams will meet again Sept. 30 at ONEOK Field. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

FC Tulsa's road match scheduled for Saturday night at Rio Grande Valley FC has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the RGVFC organization.

The match will only be rescheduled if it affects the outcome of a playoff berth. Tulsa leads Austin Bold FC by one point for the second and final playoff spot in the United Soccer League's Group D. Both teams have a potential four matches remaining.

San Antonio FC clinched the Group D title with a 3-2 win over Austin on Wednesday. Austin also had a match postponed last Saturday against RGVFC, but that has been rescheduled for Sept. 30.

Tulsa's remaining three games are scheduled at home at ONEOK Field, starting Sept. 26 against San Antonio.

