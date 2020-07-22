FC Tulsa match at Austin postponed
FC Tulsa announced Wednesday that its USL Championship match Thursday night at Austin Bold FC has been postponed due to a covered person in the Austin Bold FC organization testing positive for COVID-19.
Players and staff already had arrived in Austin before the postponement. The club said it will practice Wednesday evening and Thursday morning before traveling back to Tulsa on Thursday afternoon.
FC Tulsa is working with Austin Bold FC and USL Championship to find a date in the near future for the rescheduled match.
Up next: 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
Rest of season to be broadcast locally: FC Tulsa announced Wednesday that its remaining 14 games will be broadcast on My41, FOX23’s sister station. The club and station had agreed to a broadcast deal before the season was suspended four months because of the COVID-19 crisis. ... FC Tulsa’s last match — a 1-1 tie with rival OKC Energy FC on ESPN2 — was the club’s first nationally broadcast match as part of a deal between ESPN and USL Championship.