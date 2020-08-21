Up next: 8 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio FC, Toyota Field
Records: FC Tulsa 2-0-4, 10 points (2nd place USL Group D); San Antonio FC 5-0-3, 18 points (1st place Group D)
TV/Radio: My41
Notable: Another matchup between two of the USL’s four remaining undefeated teams. Tulsa and San Antonio meet for the second time in 11 days. The teams played to a scoreless draw on Aug. 12 at ONEOK Field. This will be San Antonio’s fifth game in 14 days. Orange County SC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies are the USL’s other undefeated teams. ... Tulsa will try for its first three-game road winning streak in its six-year history. ... Both teams played Wednesday — Tulsa tied Austin Bold FC 2-2 and San Antonio routed Oklahoma City 4-0. ... San Antonio has five shutouts this season and Tulsa has allowed only five goals in six games. ... San Antonio has an all-time record of 5-2-3 against Tulsa.